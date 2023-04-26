 'Bear Grease' delivers the beloved musical with a Indigenous twist - Albuquerque Journal

‘Bear Grease’ delivers the beloved musical with a Indigenous twist

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Indigenous production, “Bear Grease,” will have two shows at the KiMo Theatre on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. (Courtesy of Chippewar)

It’s been nearly 45 years since “Grease” hit the screens – and instantly became a classic.

Like many others, Crystle Lightning grew up watching the film, but knew that there were no characters that represented her.

Lightning (Cree) decided a few years ago to work with her husband, MC RedCloud (Huichol) on a script that would add an Indigenous twist to “Grease.”

The result is “Bear Grease” and the traveling performance will stop in Albuquerque at the KiMo Theatre for two shows – 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

Lightning says the ball started rolling on the project after being approached by the Flying Canoë Volant in Edmonton, Canada.

“They wanted Cloud and I to do a piece as LightningCloud,” she says. “He told me why don’t we pitch ‘Bear Grease.’ We had one month to cast and choreograph it. It sold out in 30 minutes. That’s how it started and the rest is history.”

Lightning says “Bear Grease,” reimagines the beloved musical as culturally relevant with Indigenous humor and pride.

“We kept the story set in the 1950s,” Lightning explains. “The reason we did that is that we wanted to create the story about what would have happened if Indigenous people were able to dance on the streets. At that time, our people were being sent to boarding schools and trauma was all around.”

Lightning says this will be the first time the production is staged in Albuquerque, which is also being held on Gathering of Nations weekend.

The cast is entirely Indigenous.

New Mexicans will see a familiar face in the cast. Robert Mesa joined the production just more than a month ago.

Mesa (Navajo/Soboba) has a recurring role as James Chee on ABC’s long-running series, “Grey’s Anatomy.” He’s also been in many New Mexico-based productions and appeared on the Fox series, “Accused.”

In “Bear Grease,” he plays Sonny Boy.

“The past couple weeks have been really lovely,” Mesa says. “It’s been worth the three-hour rehearsals. It was nice to get back into this part of theater. The whole story is a blast.”

Mesa is also looking forward to performing in his home state.

“I just always love representing New Mexico as an actor and as an activist,” Mesa says.

Lightning hopes the production will resonate with audiences on tour.

“The beautiful thing is that we have people from all over Turtle Island and they bring their flavor,” Lightning says. “I’ve never seen an Indigenous production on Broadway. We wanted to bring humor to this story and there have been standing ovations each night, which makes all the hard work worth it.”

‘Bear Grease’
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29

WHERE: KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW

HOW MUCH: $25-$40, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

