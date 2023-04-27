12 Albuquerque-area breweries and distilleries with patios worth praising

Patio season has arrived and there are plenty of places to chill with a craft beer or speciality cocktail while taking in scenic views, great live music and people watching.

We reached out to a number of breweries and distilleries that offer great patios. Here are the reasons they gave as to why their patios are a must visit.

Bosque Brewing Company: Bosque North

“Bosque North (in Bernalillo) has two patios including one upstairs. Our patios have plenty of shade and all of the best views.” — Natasha Souther, marketing manager, Bosque Brewing Co., bosquebrewing.com.

Canteen Brewhouse

“Live music on Thursday nights and Sunday afternoon, great people and tasty craft beer.” — Jamie Schwebach, general manager, Canteen Brewhouse, canteenbrewhouse.com.

Downshift at Outpost 1706

“From the beautiful front row views of Old Town plaza, the ability to bask in the sun with a cocktail in hand, and the calming sound of the Don Luis fountain, Downshift at Outpost 1706’s patio is the place to be this summer.” — Downshift staff, downshift.beer.

Hollow Spirits Distillery

“We have an amazing view of the mountains and the city. I believe we have the best combination of craft spirits, craft cocktails, amazing food and a great atmosphere. We also love waving at the Rail Runner and other trains passing on the train tracks right behind us. It’s perfect!” — Frank E. Holloway II, CEO/owner, Hollow Spirits Distillery, hollowspirits.com.

Marble Brewery

“Between live music acts on our patio stage all summer long and the exciting new beers on tap, you won’t want to skip patio season at Marble 111 (Downtown). For all our patio lovers, we have two unique outdoor options: the main patio and the Sky Deck. Grab a bite from a food truck and head to the main patio to jam out with all your favorite local bands or hit the Sky Deck for city views, beautiful sunsets, and misters to help keep you cool.” — Brianna Boulanger, social media, marketing and design specialist, Marble Brewery, marblebrewery.com.

The Taproom in Old Town

“The Patio at The Taproom in Old Town is a must see during the spring/summer months as it is a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Very casual and naturally shaded. If it is chilly out we have heaters on the tables. During patio season we have live music from local bands. Of course all of our craft cocktails, beer and awesome food from Kitsune are all served on our patio. Look for our new fire pit sometime this summer.” — Brian Langwell, president, Left Turn Distilling, facebook.com/thetaproomatoldtown.

Santa Fe Brewing Company: Green Jeans

“(Santa Fe Brewing Co. at) Green Jeans has expanded in the past couple years with a patio across the property where you can enjoy your favorite beers or our new slushees made with Cholla Fizz or Sky Island. You can also check out the new second floor bar which has its own balcony patio if you want to be a little more low key. Enjoy this one-of-a-kind space made of storage containers and great vibes while getting some local food and brews in a family-friendly atmosphere.” — Evan Wrons, senior marketing manager, Santa Fe Brewing Company, santafebrewing.com.

Santa Fe Brewing Company: Tin Can Alley

“(Santa Fe Brewing Co. at) Tin Can Alley is a must visit this summer with a shaded rooftop patio to enjoy our slushees made with our Cholla Fizz or Sky Island. If you prefer beer, try an easy-drinking NMX Standard or Social Experiment, our new hazy wheat beer with cherry and lemon. The rooftop patio has beautiful views of the Sandia Mountains and the space is covered in murals by local artists. Admire the views while you enjoy local food and local brews.” — Evan Wrons, senior marketing manager, Santa Fe Brewing Company, santafebrewing.com.

Steel Bender Brewyard

“Great view of the Sandias, evening sunsets off the mountains are amazing, dog-friendly, beer pours on our patio, patio bar and taps, TV on one side, bike rack with new bike path running right in front of the patio/taproom, tables for enjoying food, but also some ‘leaning ledges’ for guests wanting to just enjoy a beer or while waiting to be seated. Multiple large mister fans for New Mexico summer heat.” — Shelby Chant, co-owner and marketing director, Steel Bender Brewyard, steelbenderbrewyard.com.