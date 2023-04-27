Artichoke Cafe still holds a place in the hearts of the city’s diners

Relationships with restaurants, like those we have with people, sometimes fade.

An off night shakes your trust. A second bad experience and you may find yourself considering other dining options.

So it’s been with me and Artichoke Cafe.

Pat and Terry Keene opened Artichoke in 1989 and built it into one of the city’s foremost fine-dining institutions. Along the way, it became a training ground for talented local chefs like Israel Rivera of The Shop fame.

I first ate there back in the ’90s and quickly came to appreciate the unpretentious, yet classy vibe of its two-level dining room and dependable menu mainstays like the wonderfully decadent French onion soup. It became a go-to spot for special occasions. But as the years passed, the experiences grew more uneven, culminating in an almost comically protracted dinner with long waits for underheated food.

I took a break from Artichoke Cafe, but I never entirely forgot it. And so, while mulling over Saturday dinner options recently, I conjured the image of its blue awning, like the face of an old friend I hadn’t seen in a while.

A quick check of the phone showed that plenty of tables were still available. Perhaps I was not the only one who had taken a break from it? Indeed, when we arrived, the dining room was almost empty. I ordered a Pontchartrain ($15) from the creative cocktail menu. The drink is a bourbon-based homage to New Orleans that’s shaken with ice and strained into a coupe glass. House grenadine and tawny port softened the bourbon’s bite and Peychaud’s bitters, and a spray of absinthe added spicy notes and a whiff of licorice.

Maybe it was the booze, maybe it was the enthusiasm of the server, but my wariness started to evaporate. I considered the menu from chef Tony Nethery. After a prior stint at Artichoke, chef Nethery returned in a consulting role during the pandemic, according to our server, and eventually retook the reins as executive chef. Like the wine list, the menu skews toward French and Italian. A few old favorites like the French onion soup are still there.

In what’s an increasingly common practice at high-end restaurants, the bread and butter is no longer complimentary. It’s on the appetizer menu for $7. I didn’t mind, as anything that discourages me from filling up on bread before the meal arrives is welcome.

Though compact, the appetizer menu covers a wide range in both the price of its dishes and their complexity. A Butterleaf Salad ($12) was a symphony in shades of green, the lettuce and frilly frisée dressed with sherry vinaigrette and buttery castelvetrano olives from Sicily. We had the server split it onto two plates. Topped with pine nuts and a dusting of Parmesan, it did what a salad is supposed to do: stimulate the appetite, not smother it.

Given where we were, it seemed appropriate to order the appetizer special of a whole Artichoke ($16), poached then fried and served cut in half under a topping of crispy shallot gremolata. It’s a great dish for sharing. You pluck off a leaf, dip it in the aioli, and then use your teeth to scrape the fleshy inner part of the leaf from the tough outer layer. A terrific starter and a fun way to kill time until the entrees arrived.

At the top end, the entrees here are among the most expensive in the city. An 8-ounce tenderloin checks in at $46, and the 16-ounce New York Strip Steak goes for $58. But if you look at the cheaper end of the spectrum, you’ll be rewarded with a couple of excellent pasta dishes from chef Nethery, who trained in Rome and clearly has a way with noodles.

The Pappardelle Diavolo ($28), served in a shallow bowl, delivered on its promise of heat, and the broad, thick pasta noodles were soft and light. The big droopy tubes of pasta in the Paccheri Primavera ($29) were more firmly in the al dente category. Juice from the roasted cherry tomatoes mingled with the sundried tomato pesto for a snap of acid with a slightly minty finish. Roasted eggplant and a sprinkling of almond gremolata added meatiness and texture.

Outside of the pasta and steak realm, there is a fish du jour, a pork chop and a Mary’s Farms Half Chicken ($30) rubbed with a mix of herbs. The chicken was presented chopped in half over a bed of silky whipped potatoes and a pile of balsamic roast mushrooms. It was simple and solidly executed, the chicken skin nicely crisped, the meat juicy.

The brief dessert menu includes couple of options that weren’t on the online menu. One of those was a Pear Crisp ($12) served in a small-handled dish with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. The combination of ice cream, flaky crust and warm fruit, less tart than the typical peach and apple versions, was irresistible.

Under a shell of caramelized sugar, the body of a Crème Brûlée ($11), subtly flavored with orange and cardamom, delivered a lighter, less sweet finish to the meal.

Numerous dishes are either gluten-free or can be adapted that way. Vegan versions of dishes are also available and marked on the menu. Portions were ample enough for leftovers; in particular, the pasta reheated well the next day. Our server, who said he started at Artichoke in 2019, was animated and knowledgeable.

Metered parking is available along both Central Avenue and Edith Boulevard, and there’s an attendant-staffed free parking lot for customers in a lot across Edith.

It was heartening to reconnect with Artichoke Cafe. Everything that had gone wrong the last time I visited went right this time. Also heartening: the sight of a full dining room by the time we left at 6:30. Artichoke Cafe apparently still holds a place in the hearts of the city’s diners.