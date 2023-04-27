 Local breweries rally together to support Canteen employee battling cancer - Albuquerque Journal

Local breweries rally together to support Canteen employee battling cancer

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

A number of local breweries are coming together to help a colleague in need.

Mike Thrall, an employee at Canteen Brewhouse, who has also worked at other local breweries around town, was diagnosed last July with throat cancer. Thrall, 47, was initially misdiagnosed and later ended up in the emergency room when he could not breathe.

“The strange thing is he was healthy, wasn’t a smoker, wasn’t any of that,” explained Jamie Schwebach, general manager at Canteen Brewhouse.

The aggressive form of cancer resulted in Thrall having his larynx, esophagus, and other parts of his throat removed. Unfortunately, the 13-hour surgical procedure was not enough to eradicate the cancer and Thrall is having to live with the disease.

“In January, he started having some more symptoms, went in for a scan, and found out that everything that they had rebuilt in his neck is covered in cancer again,” Schwebach said. “They put another hole in his throat, so now he has a larger stoma, and an additional tumor growing. He tried to seek outside New Mexico for treatment, which was all out-of-pocket because that wasn’t covered. Throughout the whole process, it hasn’t been pleasant, and he’s doing treatment again now. It’s more immunotherapy and an additional drug that’s just trying to hopefully shrink the cancer. It won’t eliminate the cancer because it’s really aggressive, but hopefully help him to sustain a longer life.”

Canteen Brewhouse, 2381 Aztec Road NE, is hosting its Day Drinking for a Cause event

Proceeds of Enthrall IPA six-packs, as well as pints of other beers donated from local breweries for the Day Drinking for a Cause event, will benefit Mike Thrall and his family. Thrall, a member of the brewery community, was diagnosed with throat cancer. (Courtesy of Canteen Brewhouse)

Mike and his wife Marti Thrall, who also works for Canteen, on Saturday, April 29. It will feature performances by Felix y Los Gatos from 1 to 4 p.m. and Nosotros from 4 to 8 p.m. A number of local breweries have donated a sixtel of beer to help the Thrall family, which includes the couple’s two sons.

“We just think it’s really amazing that these breweries have stepped up and said, ‘Hey, we’ll donate a sixtel of beer that’s going to help somebody else.’ I just love the beer community because it’s pretty awesome that everybody’s willing to be generous and take care of Albuquerque and our fellow humans,” Schwebach said.

Proceeds from Canteen’s Enthrall IPA, named after Mike Thrall, and its High Plains Pils will be donated to Thrall and his family. Other breweries donating to the cause are Bosque Brewing Company, Boxing Bear Brewing Co., Ex Novo Brewing Co., High and Dry Brewing, La Cumbre Brewing Co., Lava Rock Brewing Co., Marble Brewery, Palmer Brewery and Cider House, Quarter Celtic Brewpub, ReSource Brewing Co., Rio Bravo Brewing Co., Santa Fe Brewing Co., Sidetrack Brewing Co., Steel Bender Brewyard and Tractor Brewing Co.

“We will also be donating 100% of the sales of Enthrall IPA and High Plains Pils and $1 from all the other beers sold that day,” Schwebach said.

Sale proceeds from Enthrall IPA six packs with labels that feature Mike’s face and merchandise also will benefit the Thralls.

“We have shirts that say ‘I Like Mike’ and we have pint glasses that say ‘I Like Mike,’ ” Schwebach said. “Proceeds from both of those items, post cost, are all going to be donated to the family.”

Canteen has held other smaller fundraising events for Thrall since his diagnosis. April being Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month seemed like the ideal opportunity to host something bigger.

“I think it’s easy to forget, if you don’t have a family member or somebody close to you or yourself, how many people are fighting cancer on a daily basis in our community,” Schwebach said. “We’re really happy to be able to do things that support because we’re all at a loss, like what do you do to help? How do you help people who are going through something like this? You can be there. You can help raise money, you could bring them food, you can help them take care of their kids, and you can offer to take them to treatment. There’s so many things. Yet it’s just an ugly disease. But I mean, Mike and his family have been really gracious and kind and strong. And I think so many cancer fighters are.”

Day Drink for a Cause
Benefiting Mike and Marti Thrall

WHEN: Saturday, April 29; 1-4 p.m. performance by Felix y Los Gatos; 4-8 p.m. performance by Nosotros

WHERE: Canteen Brewhouse, 2381 Aztec Road NE

