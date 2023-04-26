 Russell Dickerson is bringing his brand of country to Isleta - Albuquerque Journal

Russell Dickerson is bringing his brand of country to Isleta

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Country singer Russell Dickerson will perform at Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom on Friday, April 28. Dickerson's latest single is "God Gave Me a Girl."

When it comes to touring, Russell Dickerson is ready.

Whether it’s warming up his body or the pipes, the country singer is ready to leave it all on the stage.

Dickerson is known for his energy-fueled performances and he wants fans to know, it takes a lot of planning.

“We began prep for the tour earlier in the year and got our headlining show dialed in,” he says. “We put together about 100 minutes of music. It feels pretty natural at this point in my career.”

Dickerson’s tour makes a stop at Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom on Friday, April 28. He’s touring in support of his self-titled album, which was released on Nov. 4. It also marks his third full-length album.

Dickerson is a co-writer on all 15 tracks and he served as co-producer alongside Dann Huff, Zach Crowell, Casey Brown, Josh Kerr, Ben Johnson and Alysa Vanderheym.

During the album process, there were nearly a hundred songs to choose from.

Dickerson narrowed it down to his short list of 20-30 tracks.

“There were songs left out of this process not because they weren’t good enough, but because they didn’t fit in with the feel of this album,” he says. “It’s all about timing. There are songs on this record that I’d written before some of the new songs that made album three. I want each record to be a journey and take the listeners through the ups and downs.”

His latest single on the charts is “God Gave Me a Girl,” which is a song about his life.

The song surrounds the moment when he was going on tour years ago and broke up with his now wife.

“I went on the road and thought it was going to be a rock star experience,” he says. “I ended up being lonely and playing to the empty bars. The chorus is after the moment I realized that I needed to be with her for the rest of my life. I made my way back to her. I owned up to messing up and showed how sorry I was. I think a lot of people break up with someone before realizing that this is my person.”

The 35-year-old musician has grown into his own lane within the music industry.

He’s put in years of hard work behind the scenes to be where he’s at now.

“Early on in my career, I was living off the thrill of playing a show in the first place,” he says. “It’s exhausting because you never know how long it will last. I remember playing in Boston five years ago. It was a show I was looking forward to. It was sold out and as I started performing, I heard the audience sing back to me the No. 1 songs. We have four No. 1’s and six singles to date. It’s in those moments that I keep getting up on stage to perform. I’ve cried multiple times on stage with moments like this. It shows I’m human and having an experience with the audience.”

Russell Dickerson
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28

WHERE: Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom, 11000 Broadway Blvd. SE

HOW MUCH: $60-$70, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

