Melissa Etheridge says NM ‘will always be a home for me’

Melissa Etheridge is never one to complain about her time off.

She revels the time spent with her family, yet the call from the road gets her every time.

“I’m always ready to get back out on the road,” Etheridge says. “I love getting better with each performance. Because I love touring and playing so much, I want people to come back.”

The Grammy Award winner brings her latest tour to Albuquerque with a stop at Revel Entertainment Center on Sunday, April 30.

She’ll bring her chart toppers such as “I’m the Only One” and “Come To My Window,” as well as selects from her latest album “One Way Out,” which resurrects unreleased songs from early in her career.

As always, she’s been working on new music and on this tour there will be a couple new songs from the off-Broadway show about her life, “My Window: A Journey Through Life.”

“That was a great experience,” she says of working on “My Window.” “It was really delightful because it was a new medium to put the story to. I’ve spent the last two or three years going over my life. I’ve been writing a book. I’ve also been visiting where I grew up and doing a documentary on prisons. I just really have enjoyed how to present my story within each medium. It’s hard to describe but there are many facets to me and my career.”

At 61, Etheridge is given the opportunity to look back at her life and career through all her projects. She’s seen great successes and failures.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” she says about her life. “It’s been a great path of ups and downs. Without those, it wouldn’t be life. My goal with life is to make sure it’s filled with delicious events. I would tell my 20-year-old self to relax and it’s about the journey. Life changes and that’s what makes it so wonderful. You try to keep moving forward and enjoy the lessons learned from each obstacle.”

Etheridge enjoys returning to New Mexico, as it was her home for years. She owned property in northern New Mexico and looks forward to returning for performances.

“For the Albuquerque show, I will always do the hit songs,” she says. “There are those fans that want to hear the songs that they know. I’m happy to have those five or six songs. Then I look to see what songs I haven’t done in those areas. I keep set lists from the last 10 years to help me plan for future concerts. New Mexico will always be a home for me. I try to make sure I return there for each tour.”