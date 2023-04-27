Closed on Sundays — and on Wednesday. Chick-Fil-A in the red this week.

Rodent to-go? After a dead mouse was found under the counter at Chick-Fil-A, the Cottonwood location of the popular chicken chain was shut down for the day. The restaurant quickly reopened after passing its follow-up inspection on Thursday. But it was green stickers the rest of the way, with the other 15 restaurants passing their inspections last week.

GREEN Garcia’s Kitchen, 1736 Central SW (April 19)

Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ, 2321 Carlisle NE (April 18)

Big 5, 2720 San Mateo NE (April 18)

Econo Lodge, 2321 Central NW (April 21)

Nagomi Japanese Restauran, 2400 Juan Tabo NE (April 19)

Speedway, 6104 Academy NE (April 19)

Happy Feet Childcare, 1133 Dakota SE (April 20)

Viet Noodle, 4411 Montaño NW (April 17)

A New Day Youth & Family Services, 2820 Ridgecrest SE (April 20)

Muy Delicioso, 5916 Holly NE (April 19)

Chick-fil-A, 3801 Ellison NW (April 20)

TeddyLu Concessions, 3851 Rio Grande NW (April 17)

Pizza Hut, 303 Coors NW (April 17)

Los Tacos de Junior, 7850 Zuni SE (April 21)

Yoshi Mame, 4410 Wyoming NE (April 18) YELLOW None listed. RED Chick-Fil-A, 3801 Ellison NW (April 19)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.

Observed dead mouse in trap under counter near drive-up window, observed gap along bottom of back door entering kitchen area, observed several employees handling food items wearing wrist jewelry, observed cases and boxes of single serve items being stored in a partial outdoor area, observed several possible entry points throughout the facility, large hole observed under counter near hand washing station, large crack on southwest wall of kitchen.

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit the Environmental Health’s inspection results page here.

Inspection key:

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

For questions or concerns, please contact business editor John Leacock at jleacock@abqjournal.com