Closer to commercial space flights? Virgin Galactic announces successful test flight in New Mexico

Virgin Galactic’s long-delayed commercial flights to space from New Mexico took another step closer to becoming available on Wednesday with a successful glide test.

Virgin Galactic on Wednesday announced that the company’s mothership, VMS Eve and the VSS Unity spaceship completed the test earlier in the morning. The ships took off from Spaceport America at 6:53 a.m. and reached an altitude of 47,000 feet when Unity released from Eve at 7:47 a.m. and glided back to earth, landing safely at 7:56 a.m.

If the rocketship was trying to fly to space, it would have powered up its motors and flown into suborbit instead of floating back down to earth.

“Releasing Unity for a glide flight today is one of the final steps towards commercial spaceline operations,” Mike Moses, president of Spaceline Missions and Safety at Virgin Galactic, said in a press release. “The ability to conduct glide flights — allowing us to gain critical performance metrics without the need for rocket power — is one of the benefits of our distinctive flying systems. The data from this validation flight will clear the way for our return to space and, ultimately, lead to the launch of commercial service.”

In July 2021, company founder Sir Richard Branson and a Virgin Galactic crew flew into suborbit from Spaceport America.

Since then, both ships have undergone lengthy maintenance upgrades.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier previously said in February that the company remains on pace to start offering commercial space flights sometime this spring.

The goals of the flight on Wednesday were to gather data, evaluate performance and evaluate handling qualities and flight controls, the company said.