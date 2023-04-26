Gathering of Nations, ‘Bear Grease’ and more: 7 activities for this weekend

New Mexico sometimes finds itself at the bottom of some unfortunate lists. But it’s also the top of some pretty great ones. Largest hot air balloon festival in the world? Check. Chile capital of the world? Check. And this weekend its home to North America’s largest powwow. Check!

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

Local sounds

Now that the weather has warmed, B2B ABQ Garden Brewery is bringing the sound of music to its patio with Music Fiesta. Every Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m. you can come out and enjoy performances from local high school and University of New Mexico students. The event is free. B2B ABQ Garden Brewery is located at 8338 Comanche Road NE. Visit b2babq.com for more info.

Every star has its day

Celebrate National Astronomy Day with the Rio Rancho Astronomical Society on Saturday, April 29. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with solar viewing, food and more. Then, at 6:30 p.m., Jim Greenhouse, space science director at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will speak on solar eclipses. There will also be telescopes available for stargazing. The event is free and weather permitting. The Rainbow Park Observatory is located at 301 Southern Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho.

Indigenous excellence

This weekend, Albuquerque hosts the Gathering of Nations Powwow. Enjoy two days of Native music and dance, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE. Visit gatheringofnations.com for a full schedule of events and tickets.

The sound of music

Grammy-nominated children’s musical artist Justin Roberts is coming to St. John’s Methodist Church with The Not Ready for Naptime Players. The concert, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, is free for children and their grown-ups. St. John’s Methodist Church is located at 2626 Arizona St. NE. Visit musicatstjohns.org for more information.

Pitch perfect

The New Mexico United take on the Orange County Soccer Club at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, for Fiesta de Nuevo Mexico. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is located at 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. Tickets start at $19 at newmexicoutd.com/tickets

It’s the word

The musical “Grease” gets an Indigenous twist with “Bear Grease.” The two-day event gets your toes tapping at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at the KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW. Tickets are $25-$40, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

