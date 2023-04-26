 Gathering of Nations, 'Bear Grease' and more: 7 activities for this weekend - Albuquerque Journal

Gathering of Nations, ‘Bear Grease’ and more: 7 activities for this weekend

By Beth Trujillo / Assistant Features Editor

Gathering of Nations

New Mexico sometimes finds itself at the bottom of some unfortunate lists. But it’s also the top of some pretty great ones. Largest hot air balloon festival in the world? Check. Chile capital of the world? Check. And this weekend its home to North America’s largest powwow. Check!

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

 

Local sounds
Now that the weather has warmed, B2B ABQ Garden Brewery is bringing the sound of music to its patio with Music Fiesta. Every Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m. you can come out and enjoy performances from local high school and University of New Mexico students. The event is free. B2B ABQ Garden Brewery is located at 8338 Comanche Road NE. Visit b2babq.com for more info.

 

Every star has its day
Celebrate National Astronomy Day with the Rio Rancho Astronomical Society on Saturday, April 29. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with solar viewing, food and more. Then, at 6:30 p.m., Jim Greenhouse, space science director at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will speak on solar eclipses. There will also be telescopes available for stargazing. The event is free and weather permitting. The Rainbow Park Observatory is located at 301 Southern Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho.

 

Indigenous excellence

This weekend, Albuquerque hosts the Gathering of Nations Powwow. Enjoy two days of Native music and dance, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE. Visit gatheringofnations.com for a full schedule of events and tickets.

 

The sound of music
Grammy-nominated children’s musical artist Justin Roberts is coming to St. John’s Methodist Church with The Not Ready for Naptime Players. The concert, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, is free for children and their grown-ups. St. John’s Methodist Church is located at 2626 Arizona St. NE. Visit musicatstjohns.org for more information.

 

Pitch perfect
The New Mexico United take on the Orange County Soccer Club at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, for Fiesta de Nuevo Mexico. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is located at 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. Tickets start at $19 at newmexicoutd.com/tickets.

 

It’s the word
The musical “Grease” gets an Indigenous twist with “Bear Grease.” The two-day event gets your toes tapping at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at the KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW. Tickets are $25-$40, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com.

 

She’s a winner baby
Look over there! Marcos Jay’s Playhouse is bringing Jaida Essence Hall, winner of season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” to Electric Playhouse on Saturday, April 29. The show kicks-off at 11 p.m., with a meet and greet at 10 p.m. Tickets run $30-$320 at electricplayhouse.com/special-events. Electric Playhouse is located at 5201 Ouray Road NW.

 

 

Home » Entertainment » Coming This Week » Gathering of Nations, ‘Bear Grease’ and more: 7 activities for this weekend

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Details released in March Albuquerque police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department on Wednesday ... The Albuquerque Police Department on Wednesday detailed the first police shooting of 2023, which stemmed from a man shooting a gun in the air ...
2
Jury returns guilty verdict in 2019 shooting death of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A jury on Wednesday found Luis ... A jury on Wednesday found Luis Talamantes-Romero guilty of first-degree murder and eight other felonies in the 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil outside ...
3
Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have released the names of ... Detectives have released the names of two men shot and killed in separate incidents over the past few weeks across Albuquerque.
4
Gathering of Nations, 'Bear Grease' and more: 7 activities ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico sometimes finds itself at ... New Mexico sometimes finds itself at the bottom of some unfortunate lists. But it's also the top of some pretty great ones. Largest hot ...
5
US nuclear weapons modernization plan spurs cost questions
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- The U.S. agency that oversees development and maintenance of the nation's nuclear arsenal is moving ahead with plans to modernize ...
6
'Bear Grease' delivers the beloved musical with a Indigenous ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Bear Grease" will stop in Albuquerque ... "Bear Grease" will stop in Albuquerque at the KiMo Theatre for two shows - 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.
7
Musician Katherine Paul brings newest album to Sister
ABQnews Seeker
Katherine Paul will be traveling to ... Katherine Paul will be traveling to Albuquerque for a show at Sister on Friday, April 28.
8
Russell Dickerson is bringing his brand of country to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Russell Dickerson is touring in support ... Russell Dickerson is touring in support of his self-titled album, which was released on Nov. 4. It also marks his third full-length album.
9
Closer to commercial space flights? Virgin Galactic announces successful ...
ABQnews Seeker
The successful test moves the company ... The successful test moves the company one step closer to commercial space flights.