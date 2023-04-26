Gathering of Nations, ‘Bear Grease’ and more: 7 activities for this weekend

New Mexico sometimes finds itself at the bottom of some unfortunate lists. But it’s also the top of some pretty great ones. Largest hot air balloon festival in the world? Check. Chile capital of the world? Check. And this weekend its home to North America’s largest powwow. Check!
Now that the weather has warmed, B2B ABQ Garden Brewery is bringing the sound of music to its patio with Music Fiesta. Every Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m. you can come out and enjoy performances from local high school and University of New Mexico students. The event is free. B2B ABQ Garden Brewery is located at 8338 Comanche Road NE. Visit b2babq.com for more info.
Every star has its day
Celebrate National Astronomy Day with the Rio Rancho Astronomical Society on Saturday, April 29. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with solar viewing, food and more. Then, at 6:30 p.m., Jim Greenhouse, space science director at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will speak on solar eclipses. There will also be telescopes available for stargazing. The event is free and weather permitting. The Rainbow Park Observatory is located at 301 Southern Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho.
Indigenous excellence
This weekend, Albuquerque hosts the Gathering of Nations Powwow. Enjoy two days of Native music and dance, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE. Visit gatheringofnations.com for a full schedule of events and tickets.
The sound of music
Grammy-nominated children’s musical artist Justin Roberts is coming to St. John’s Methodist Church with The Not Ready for Naptime Players. The concert, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, is free for children and their grown-ups. St. John’s Methodist Church is located at 2626 Arizona St. NE. Visit musicatstjohns.org for more information.
Pitch perfect
The New Mexico United take on the Orange County Soccer Club at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, for Fiesta de Nuevo Mexico. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is located at 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. Tickets start at $19 at newmexicoutd.com/tickets.
It’s the word
The musical “Grease” gets an Indigenous twist with “Bear Grease.” The two-day event gets your toes tapping at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at the KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW. Tickets are $25-$40, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com.
Look over there! Marcos Jay’s Playhouse is bringing Jaida Essence Hall, winner of season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” to Electric Playhouse on Saturday, April 29. The show kicks-off at 11 p.m., with a meet and greet at 10 p.m. Tickets run $30-$320 at electricplayhouse.com/special-events. Electric Playhouse is located at 5201 Ouray Road NW.