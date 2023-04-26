 Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have released the names of two men shot and killed in separate incidents over the past few weeks across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Tomas Potts, 57, and John Mares Jr., 31, are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been made in either case.

So far this year Albuquerque police have investigated 32 homicides. By this time last year the total was 31, and the department went on to hit a record high of 120 homicides by the end of 2022.

On April 21 police responded around 10:20 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Altez NE, just east of Moon. Arriving officers found Potts shot to death.

Then, on Tuesday, police were dispatched just after midnight to a reported shooting near Domingo and Charleston NE. Officers discovered Mares dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Police have not released further details on either case.

