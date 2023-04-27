 Edgewood's anti-abortion ordinance: Here's what people said - Albuquerque Journal

Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance: Here’s what people said

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Investigative Reporter

John Watkins, with the Coalition of Conservatives in Action, from Rio Rancho, and over 120 other people filled the commission chambers for the Edgewood Town Council meeting on Tuesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, following about eight-and-a-half hours of discussion and public comment the Edgewood Town Commission voted 4 to 1 to pass an ordinance restricting access to abortion. The ordinance is based on the Comstock Act, which prohibits the mailing of materials used in abortion. It will be enforced not through town officials but through private action of residents suing those who violate the ordinance.

Like those passed in jurisdictions in Eastern New Mexico and across the country, Edgewood’s ordinance was crafted with the assistance of Mark Lee Dickson, the director of Right to Life of East Texas, and attorney Jonathan Mitchell, also from Texas.

Here’s what people had to say about it:

During the meeting:

Commissioner Jerry Powers:

“I don’t think it’s the smart move to jump in like this. … I just want the people to understand that the consequences of this that have been laid out by the attorneys — of jumping into this battle and not waiting it out for a couple of months for the Supreme Court — could be serious to Edgewood. When I say serious, I mean serious. It will tie up a lot of the staff time, it will tie up a lot of our attorney time.”

Commissioner Sterling Donner:

“What this does is it paints a picture to anybody who is thinking about possibly moving into Edgewood (as an abortion provider) — painting this as not a friendly place for them to be. That we do not want them here. That’s what this does. This has teeth.”

Minutes later both commissioners voted “aye.”

After it passed:

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office:

“Abortion remains legal and accessible to every New Mexican. The governor recently signed into law HB 7, which prohibits local governments from enacting abortion bans. It is clear the Town of Edgewood’s ordinance will be unenforceable in light of the passage of HB 7. We will take whatever action is needed to ensure that the laws of New Mexico are upheld in every community, including those seeking to strip women of their reproductive rights.”

Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s office:

“The ordinance passed last night in Edgewood is yet another example of Texas based lawyers misleading local communities and enlisting them in their effort to bring about a national abortion ban. The New Mexico Constitution and state statutes prohibit local communities from regulating access to healthcare or infringing on a woman’s fundamental right to make the most personal decision regarding her body and her future. Attorney General Torrez is closely monitoring these unlawful actions and looks forward to resolving these important issues in the action currently pending in the New Mexico Supreme Court.”

