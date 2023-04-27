 Bernalillo County ordinance tries to stymie catalytic converter thievery - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County ordinance tries to stymie catalytic converter thievery

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County this week approved a new ordinance meant to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Bernalillo County is trying to make it harder to sell or buy stolen catalytic converters.

Following similar action at the state level and in the city of Albuquerque, the County Commission on Tuesday approved a new ordinance requiring that second-hand metal dealers make and maintain detailed records when buying a used catalytic converter.

The bill requires that dealers document every purchase of a used catalytic converter, including the seller’s photograph, thumbprint, name, address and date of birth. The buyer will also have to make copies of documents — such as a title — that show the seller has ownership of the vehicle from which the part came.

Commissioner Eric Olivas, who co-sponsored the bill, said its passage closes the loop and ensures the county, city and state are “speaking the same language” on the issue. He said it is not a cure-all for catalytic converter theft, but at least creates a hurdle for criminals.

His co-sponsor, Walt Benson, said the county received no public comment opposing the ordinance, which he said shows the county is making the right move.

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction,” Benson said.

Home » News » Albuquerque News » Bernalillo County ordinance tries to stymie catalytic converter thievery

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico real estate round-up: Here's what $200,000 will ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just because houses under $200,000 are ... Just because houses under $200,000 are difficult to find around Albuquerque, doesn't mean that's how it is across the state.
2
Jury returns guilty verdict in 2019 shooting death of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A jury on Wednesday found Luis ... A jury on Wednesday found Luis Talamantes-Romero guilty of first-degree murder and eight other felonies in the 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil outside ...
3
Closer to commercial space flights? Virgin Galactic announces successful ...
ABQnews Seeker
The successful test moves the company ... The successful test moves the company one step closer to commercial space flights.
4
Bernalillo County ordinance tries to stymie catalytic converter thievery
ABQnews Seeker
Like the city of Albuquerque and ... Like the city of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico, Bernalillo County just passed an ordinance aimed at making it harder to sell ...
5
Did Albuquerque chef Mike White survive the 'Supermarket Stakeout'?
ABQnews Seeker
Chef Mike White traveled to Italy, ... Chef Mike White traveled to Italy, Morocco and Paris during his stint on 'Supermarket Stakeout' — and he came out the winner. The Albuquerque-based ...
6
Edgewood's anti-abortion ordinance: Here's what people said
ABQnews Seeker
Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, following ... Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, following about eight-and-a-half hours of discussion and public comment the Edgewood Town Commission voted 4 to 1 to pass ...
7
After hours of debate Edgewood passes ordinance restricting access ...
ABQnews Seeker
After an eight-and-a-half hour long public ... After an eight-and-a-half hour long public meeting Tuesday night, the Edgewood town commission voted 4 to 1 to pass an ordinance restricting the operation of ...
8
Details released in March Albuquerque police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department on Wednesday ... The Albuquerque Police Department on Wednesday detailed the first police shooting of 2023, which stemmed from a man shooting a gun in the air ...
9
Albuquerque police ID recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have released the names of ... Detectives have released the names of two men shot and killed in separate incidents over the past few weeks across Albuquerque.