Bernalillo County ordinance tries to stymie catalytic converter thievery

Bernalillo County is trying to make it harder to sell or buy stolen catalytic converters.

Following similar action at the state level and in the city of Albuquerque, the County Commission on Tuesday approved a new ordinance requiring that second-hand metal dealers make and maintain detailed records when buying a used catalytic converter.

The bill requires that dealers document every purchase of a used catalytic converter, including the seller’s photograph, thumbprint, name, address and date of birth. The buyer will also have to make copies of documents — such as a title — that show the seller has ownership of the vehicle from which the part came.

Commissioner Eric Olivas, who co-sponsored the bill, said its passage closes the loop and ensures the county, city and state are “speaking the same language” on the issue. He said it is not a cure-all for catalytic converter theft, but at least creates a hurdle for criminals.

His co-sponsor, Walt Benson, said the county received no public comment opposing the ordinance, which he said shows the county is making the right move.

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction,” Benson said.