Did Albuquerque chef Mike White survive the ‘Supermarket Stakeout’?

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

High Point Grill Chef and Owner Mike White will participate on Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout.”(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Chef Mike White traveled to Italy, Morocco and Paris during his stint on “Supermarket Stakeout” — and he came out the winner.

The Albuquerque-based chef and owner of High Point Grill participated in the Food Network show which aired on Tuesday and beat out four other chefs during the competition.

“Supermarket Stakeout” is a series where four chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags. The judges send the chefs with the least successful dishes home, and the last chef standing walks away with a year’s worth of groceries.

In the episode, host Alex Guarnaschelli took White and three other chefs on an international trip without leaving the parking lot of a grocery store.

In the first round, the contestants were asked to make a Tuscan dish.

White found groceries for his dish — but didn’t have eggs or milk.

Instead, he worked with what he had and created and Italian Filet Mignon, which the judges loved, though they thought he overcomplicated the process.

Making it to the second round, contestants were asked to make a dish from Morocco.

White was able to get his hands on some crab and shrimp and saffron. He went back into the grocery store to buy some chickpea rice, with 10 minutes left in the round.

This made the difference as his Blackened Shrimp Skewers with Chickpea Rice was a favorite of the judges.

In the final round, the top two contestants were told the dish was supposed to be Parisian Sidewalk.

Each contestant had 45 minutes for the round and were able to purchase five items from shoppers to create the dish.

White hit the jackpot with red wine, blueberries, eggs and milk.

He created a crepe, which the judges loved and led him to a victory.

With the win, White wins groceries for a year.

“I kept it simple with the last round and didn’t use a fifth ingredient,” White said of the last dish.

