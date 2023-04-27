Editorial: Governor’s big raises for her staff are tone deaf, again

It seems like a case of déjà vu all over again.

A little more than two years ago, a Journal editorial headline read: “Governor’s big raises for her inner-circle staff are tone deaf and wrong.”

In the interest of space we’ve tightened this year’s headline, but the thrust is the same after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gave five of her top political appointees pay raises averaging 22% in a recent six-month period.

There’s no question members of the governor’s staff work hard and keep long hours. The Journal communicates with some of them day and night, weekends and holidays included. The news never sleeps; neither do the demands of governing a state.

Still, giving top staffers pay increases averaging 22% — way above the 6% pay raises afforded state employees — remains incredibly tone deaf. All five made at least $133,900 a year before their hefty raises.

One staffer received a $41,100 raise. Those “obscene” pay raises, as one SpeakUp! writer put it, will cost taxpayers about $162,000 annually. Pay raises as high as 21% for eight top staffers two years ago cost taxpayers $92,000 annually.

The latest round of inner circle pay raises shouldn’t be going over well with state lawmakers after the governor vetoed salary increases for judges in our crime-plagued state and whacked most of a $1.1 billion tax package that included a reduction in the tax placed on goods and services every New Mexican purchases.

Her rationale was the massive bill was bloated and fiscally unstable. And yet she signed a bill boosting the salary of the next governor by 54% and the pay levels for six other statewide elected officials by an even larger percentage. Once again her spending priorities just don’t add up.

Average New Mexicans will continue to pay more for everything from diapers to home repairs, while those in top state jobs with generous salaries and public pensions get hefty raises. It merits repeating the walk-off of our Feb. 8, 2021, editorial: “(I)t shows just how out of touch the fourth floor of the Roundhouse can be.”

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.