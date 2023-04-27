 Editorial: APD needs to keep cutting its response times - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: APD needs to keep cutting its response times

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

When it comes to police response times, every second counts. So does perspective. And regarding how quickly the Albuquerque Police Department gets to a call for service, there’s good and not-as-good news.

First the not-as-good. An audit of Albuquerque Police Department 911 calls from July 2022 to February 2023 shows APD trimmed its average response time for the highest priority calls from an average of 15 minutes, 45 seconds to 14 minutes.

And yes, the 1-minute-and-45-second reduction for calls involving a shooting or armed robbery is progress after APD response times grew by 1 minute between 2020 and 2021, and then another 15 seconds by mid-2022. Down is the right direction. But if you’re the victim, that’s still far too many minutes too long. And when put into a historical perspective, it’s really regression.

APD’s average response time for Priority 1 calls was 9 minutes, 42 seconds in fiscal 2012. And that was an increase from 8 minutes, 43 seconds from fiscal 2010. At the pace we’re on, it will take years to get back to a time when APD responds to a life-threatening call in an average time of less than 10 minutes.

Now for the good news. APD officials also say the agency has shaved off serious wait time for lower-priority calls.

Response times for Priority 2 calls — such as a burglary or domestic dispute — went from an average of 22 minutes, 27 seconds to 13 minutes, 29 seconds. Even lower-priority calls, such as when a crime has occurred but the suspect has left the area, went from an average response time of 1 hour, 16 minutes to just over 21 minutes.

That’s impressive progress in both categories, and a marked improvement from the height of the pandemic.

Whatever’s working, APD needs to keep it up. And to remember there’s a long way to go to get us back to the Priority 1 response times we had a decade ago.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: APD needs to keep cutting its response times

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: APD needs to keep cutting its response times
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Police ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Police Department response times are improving, but they have a long way to go to get us back to ...
2
Editorial: Governor’s big raises for her staff are tone ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Another round ... From the Editorial Board: Another round of large pay raises for Michelle Lujan Grisham's top staffers again shows how out of touch the governor ...
3
Editorial: AD’s sweet deal shows NMSU doesn’t get it
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Extending AD's ... From the Editorial Board: Extending AD's contract for five years, with a $145,000 raise, shows NMSU leaders still haven't grasped the consequences of its ...
4
Editorial: City asbestos blunder delays needed shelter
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Not following ... From the Editorial Board: Not following federal standards governing hazardous air pollutants put city employees at risk and further delayed the much-needed Gateway Center ...
5
Editorial: ABQ’s Unser museum deal running short on answers
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque elected ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque elected leaders need to provide voters specific answers to specific questions about acquiring the Unser Racing Museum.
6
Editorial: Heinrich, Luján are right to clean up Congress’ ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Any appearance ... From the Editorial Board: Any appearance of profiting from insider information further erodes already dismal trust in Congress.
7
Editorial: Governor’s go-it-alone strategy a major barrier to reforming ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: CYFD's troubles ... From the Editorial Board: CYFD's troubles have spanned too many years and too many administrations for the public to believe it can be fixed ...
8
Editorial: Where did the governor get the line-item veto ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: State Constitution ... From the Editorial Board: State Constitution makes no mention of a governor having the power to line-item veto portions of a tax package.
9
Editorial: Record education investments need to provide real results
Editorials
OPINION: New Mexico has plenty of ... OPINION: New Mexico has plenty of money to make a real difference in each child's education.