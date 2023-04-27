Editorial: APD needs to keep cutting its response times

When it comes to police response times, every second counts. So does perspective. And regarding how quickly the Albuquerque Police Department gets to a call for service, there’s good and not-as-good news.

First the not-as-good. An audit of Albuquerque Police Department 911 calls from July 2022 to February 2023 shows APD trimmed its average response time for the highest priority calls from an average of 15 minutes, 45 seconds to 14 minutes.

And yes, the 1-minute-and-45-second reduction for calls involving a shooting or armed robbery is progress after APD response times grew by 1 minute between 2020 and 2021, and then another 15 seconds by mid-2022. Down is the right direction. But if you’re the victim, that’s still far too many minutes too long. And when put into a historical perspective, it’s really regression.

APD’s average response time for Priority 1 calls was 9 minutes, 42 seconds in fiscal 2012. And that was an increase from 8 minutes, 43 seconds from fiscal 2010. At the pace we’re on, it will take years to get back to a time when APD responds to a life-threatening call in an average time of less than 10 minutes.

Now for the good news. APD officials also say the agency has shaved off serious wait time for lower-priority calls.

Response times for Priority 2 calls — such as a burglary or domestic dispute — went from an average of 22 minutes, 27 seconds to 13 minutes, 29 seconds. Even lower-priority calls, such as when a crime has occurred but the suspect has left the area, went from an average response time of 1 hour, 16 minutes to just over 21 minutes.

That’s impressive progress in both categories, and a marked improvement from the height of the pandemic.

Whatever’s working, APD needs to keep it up. And to remember there’s a long way to go to get us back to the Priority 1 response times we had a decade ago.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.