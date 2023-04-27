Sports Speak Up: Readers go thumbs down on NIL, Moccia extension, United

IF YOU REDUCE 505 Sports Venture Foundation to (most simple) form; the concept is to shower UNM student athletes with money in hopes of influencing the outcome of a college athletic contest. Simply Repulsive! An appropriate alternative for Lobo fans would be to donate money to the local Animal Humane Society Shelter. The donation would be put to better use.

— North Valley Wally

HEY UNM, you know where to stick the NIL. Unfortunately, more BS to compete in the rat race and brings nothing to the table accept allowing fans to feel good about BS sports and dollars for pampered athletes. Throwing good money after bad to continue the race to the bottom.

— Lindsey

I’M REALLY struggling to understand how Mario Moccia could accept a 5 year extension and a $71K salary bump, when indeed he should have tendered his resignation. How does he sleep at night? This whole mess, which probably set the NMSU athletic program back 5 years, all happened on his watch. His inaction is totally inexcusable.

— Bob, UNM Area

AGGIE OLD TIMER, I believe what you say. (Mario Moccia) is the best AD since the 60’s, which leads me to this. God forbid we ever find out what happened in that time frame.

— M. Milkery

TIME TO START having a serious conversation on eliminating the New Mexico United experiment and throw all that money towards real sports and NIL deals.

— JRM-Corrales