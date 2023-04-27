Newest Lobo is native of Germany

The UNM women’s basketball team will feature a distinctly European vibe next season.

That was true even before the Lobos officially signed Lara Langermann, a native of Breckerfeld, Germany, on Wednesday. A 5-foot-7 freshman guard, Langermann is the latest in the program’s influx of European imports.

Langermann joins recent additions Charlotte Kohl (Germany) and Nahawa Diarra Berthe (Spain), both of whom transferred to UNM from American college programs. The 6-5 Kohl played previously at Mississippi State, while the 5-8 Diarra Berthe spent last season at Odessa College in Texas.

UNM also has two returning players from Europe in rising senior Kath van Bennekom (The Netherlands) and junior Paula Reus (Spain).

Langermann, age 17, will be the youngest member of New Mexico’s international contingent and perhaps its most skilled perimeter shooter. She led the German second-division Bundesliga in scoring at 16.6 points per game this season. A recent feature in Essen, Germany’s WAZ newspaper described Langermann as a “shooting star” for her Bochum Astro Ladies team.

“Lara’s really skilled,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “She can play any guard spot, makes 3s and is very fundamentally sound. She’s been part of winning teams at a high level and her offensive ability stands out.”

As was the case with Reus and some other international Lobos, Langermann’s recruiting process was accomplished digitally. Bradbury and his assistants have viewed hours of video and spoken frequently with Langermann and her family via Zoom. They have yet to meet her in person.

“It does require a lot of homework,” Bradbury said, “but we really like what we’ve seen. Lara’s a high-character kid from a good family and her English is very good – grammatically it’s probably better than mine.”

UNM associate head coach Keith Freeman first learned of Langermann through coaching contacts in Europe. Freeman also initially recruited Kohl to the United States from Germany when he was an assistant at Mississippi State.

Langermann has spent considerable time at point guard, a position that will be up for grabs at UNM next season. LaTora Duff, the Lobos starting point guard for the past three seasons, exhausted her eligibility in 2022-23.

Returning players Jaelyn Bates and Aniyah Augmon saw action at the point last season, and incoming freshman Gianna McManaman has been a primary point guard.

“We’ve got a lot of talented guards who can play multiple positions,” Bradbury said, “so it’s going to be an open competition. We’ll try people in different spots and just see which combination works best.”

Bradbury said UNM is hoping to add one or two more players before the spring signing period ends May 17.