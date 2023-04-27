Cleveland boys basketball loses its coach

From the 2016-2017 season through the spring of 2021, almost no boys basketball program in New Mexico could truly match the success of the Cleveland Storm.

That sizzling stretch of five seasons included five consecutive state semifinal appearances, and championship games in 2018 and 2021. And a state title two years ago.

The man who coached that team resigned unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, and now one of the plum coaching jobs in New Mexico is suddenly vacant.

“Just time for a break,” Sean Jimenez said.

Jimenez departs after seven seasons. When he was hired almost exactly seven years ago, Jimenez said, “This is the No. 1 basketball school in the state, in my opinion.”

Cleveland was consistently a power with Jimenez at the helm.

He compiled a gaudy 144-56 record in Rio Rancho, including 21-9 in the most recent season which ended with an overtime quarterfinal loss last month to Sandia. Cleveland only had one losing record in his seven seasons, in the 2021-22 season.

There were five seasons of 21-plus victories.

The Storm captured the 2021 Class 5A state championship, defeating Las Cruces in the final in the unusual – and significantly shortened – pandemic season that ended in May.

Cleveland also played for the 2018 crown, falling to Atrisco Heritage.

“We accomplished a lot in seven years at Cleveland,” Jimenez said, who added that he wants to devote more time to his family.

“I’ve been thinking about it for about a year now,” he said. “And I decided that this was the right time to do it.”

Jimenez, a 1996 Rio Grande High graduate, was coaching the Ravens when Cleveland hired him in May of 2016.

Although Cleveland filled its head football coaching vacancy within 24 hours after Heath Ridenour resigned in January of 2022, the Storm is going to open this search up, Rio Rancho Public Schools district athletic director Bruce Carver said Wednesday.

And whoever the next coach is, he is going to inherit what is sure to be a fantastic roster and one of the top teams in Class 5A. Key returners include one of the state’s best players in guard Daniel Steverson, who will be a senior next season, and sophomore sharpshooter Remy Albrecht.