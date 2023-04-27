Former New Mexico governor Jerry Apodaca dies at 88

SANTA FE — Jerry Apodaca — the first Hispanic governor in New Mexico’s modern history and a fighter for education reform — died Wednesday. He was 88.

Apodaca, a Democrat and former state legislator, served as governor from 1975-79 and as chair of then-President Jimmy Carter’s council on physical fitness.

Jeff Apodaca, one of Jerry’s sons, said his father cared deeply about public service and erasing barriers that kept women, Latinos and other minorities out of leadership positions. The elder Apodaca, he said, was often the only Latino in the room as he served on corporate boards after his stint as governor.

“My dad’s legacy wasn’t just serving four years,” Jeff Apodaca said. “He spent 20 years after that opening doors in corporate America.”

But Jerry Apodaca’s election as governor made history in its own right. Non-Hispanic white men had dominated the office for decades.

He was a leading Hispanic political figure whose campaign drew support from then-Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter.

“He understood his place in New Mexico history, in being a Hispanic governor — the fact that he had to be a model not only in New Mexico, but across the country as Hispanics were starting to flex their muscle politically around the country,” former Gov. Toney Anaya said in an interview.

When sworn in, Apodaca supporter Jack Campbell said, in so many words, “If Jerry Apodaca messes up, he’ll be the last Hispanic governor,” according to one Journal writer.

Apodaca had five children — Cindy, Caroline, Jerry Jr., Jeff and Judy — with his then-wife Clara Apodaca, who herself went on to serve as a Cabinet secretary in New Mexico and in the presidential administration of Bill Clinton.

Jerry Apodaca, a running back for the University of New Mexico football team, worked as a high school teacher and coach in Albuquerque before entering the insurance industry in Las Cruces.

In his 20s, he won election to the state Senate, representing a somewhat conservative area in southern New Mexico.

Apodaca was a 40-year-old businessman from Las Cruces in 1974 when he narrowly defeated Republican Joe Skeen, who later served as a congressman, to win the governor’s race.

He had campaigned with Gov. Carter, then a rumored presidential or vice presidential candidate. Carter told a crowd at the Four Seasons Motor Inn that Apodaca exemplified the qualities of “freedom, equality, human dignity, compassion and love.”

Anaya, who served as attorney general when Apodaca held the Governor’s Office, said the two were friends — a relationship sometimes strained by the attorney general’s oversight role.

But he recalled Apodaca as a fierce fighter for improving New Mexico schools.

Apodaca “was pretty tough in fighting for his viewpoints,” Anaya said. “You could often persuade him to temper his views whatever they may be, but he could be hard-headed.”

Apodaca was a force for education reform. His name is now stripped across the top of the Santa Fe building that houses the Public Education Department.

As governor, he also consolidated state agencies and reorganized the executive branch in a way that stands today.

He pushed to reorganize state government by creating a Cabinet system with about 12 departments. Such a system is still used in New Mexico, though there are currently about 24 Cabinet-level agencies.

Also as governor, Apodaca signed a law that allowed, for a limited time, research into medical uses of cannabis.

Under the constitutional term limits at the time, Apodaca couldn’t run for reelection in 1978 to a second four-year term.

After leaving office, Apodaca ran unsuccessfully for a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat, losing in that year’s Democratic primary to Jeff Bingaman, who went on to win the seat.

Apodaca also ran for governor in 1998, but came in third in a six-way Democratic primary race won by former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez.

Chavez was defeated in that year’s general election by former Gov. Gary Johnson, who was a Republican at the time.

Apodaca made news in recent years when he crossed party lines to endorse Republican Steve Pearce in the 2018 governor’s race. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who had defeated Jeff Apodaca in the primary, won that fall.

She said she was saddened to hear of his death.

Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that Apodaca “paved the way for more New Mexicans to enter public office, making sure that our diversity is better represented in our leadership. He was also a stalwart advocate for the rights of patients and was instrumental in the creation of the state’s first medical cannabis program nearly half a century ago.”

Jeff Apodaca said his father died at his Santa Fe home Wednesday morning. Early indications are that he had a stroke.