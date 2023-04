New Mexico United scored in the 88th minute to break the tie and knock off visiting Phoenix Rising 2-1 Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup third round at Isotopes Park.

United got goals from Greg Hurst and Josh Dolling. Phoenix played the second half a man down but rallied for a 1-1 tie in the second half.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is on the scene. Check for his report here later and in Thursday’s Journal print edition.

