Isotopes lose in Round Rock, fall under .500

‘TOPES THURSDAY: At Round Rock

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Phillips Valdez (0-1, 13.50) vs. Express RHP Kyle Cody (0-1, 5.54)

WEDNESDAY: Round Rock had a pair of three-run innings, and the Express beat Albuquerque 8-2 at Dell Diamond. The Isotopes have lost four consecutive games and have fallen under the .500 mark (11-12). (Box score, updated Pacific Coast League standings) The only Albuquerque scoring came from Aaron Schunk, who swatted a two-run home run in the seventh to extend his on-base streak to 15 games to open the season.

NOTES: Randal Grichuk was 0-for-4 and is now 2-for-28 on his rehab assignment, including four consecutive hitless contests. … Coco Montes failed to reach base for just the third time in 23 games. … Albuquerque is batting just .187 (32-for-171) over its last five games. … For the Isotopes, it is their first four-game skid since Sept. 15-21 of last year, a six-game streak.

NEXT HOME GAME: May 2 vs. Sugar Land, 6:35 p.m.