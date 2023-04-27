Postgame reaction: United enjoys win over rival Phoenix

Daniel Bruce declined to take the bait.

Peter Trevisani couldn’t resist.

Bruce, New Mexico United’s popular midfielder had every reason to every reason to puff out his chest a bit after Wednesday night’s 2-1 U.S. Open Cup victory over Phoenix Rising FC at Isotopes Park. After all, Bruce paid a physical toll.

First, he was on the wrong side of Baboucarr Njie’s cleats late in the first half, absorbing a kick that left Bruce bruised and earned Njie a red card and an early exit. Later, Bruce injured his arm and left the game after an awkward fall. He showed up to the postgame media conference sporting a splint and wrap.

Still, when asked if beating Phoenix, the club that knocked United out of last year’s Open Cup tournament, provided any extra satisfaction, Bruce took a diplomatic tone.

“We want to win every game we play on this field,” Bruce said. “Phoenix has some very, very good players, so it’s good to beat Phoenix. But if we beat Orange County on Saturday, it’ll feel just as good.”

Trevisani, NMU’s president/CEO, offered a different response.

“Yes, it feels good to beat Phoenix,” he said while approaching the interview table. “Phoenix is our rival, we’ve got a history with them. It feels great.”

Wednesday’s win gave New Mexico a 3-2-4 edge in its all-time series against Phoenix. The clubs meet two more times this season in USL Championship play.

Here are more postgame responses to United’s victory on Wednesday.

United coach Zach Prince: “I’m proud of our guys, the resiliency they showed coming back in key moments. Getting a win in Open Cup here at Isotopes Park in front of our fans is an incredible feeling. I’m so happy for our guys.”

NMU goalkeeper Ford Parker: “Overall, I thought we dealt with the tough moments pretty well, didn’t give up many second chances. It was a good game. Win and advance, that’s all that matters in Open Cup.”

Prince on bouncing back after Phoenix’s tying goal in the 78th minute: “It was a great response. We could have gotten down and thought, ‘They’re down to 10 men and they tied it.’ Instead we go down and attack, attack, attack and get the go-ahead goal.”

Bruce on United’s late response: “The team that sticks to the game plan and keeps its composure through the ups and downs usually wins. I thought we did a good job with that tonight.”