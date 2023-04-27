Eva Longoria, Cheech Marin lead Disney feature film

Disney is back in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Film Office announced the feature film, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” is in production in and around Albuquerque.

The film also has some heavy hitters attached to it.

Eva Longoria, Cheech Marin, Jesse Garcia and Thom Nemer are set to star in the film.

Marin recently replaced George Lopez, who was originally attached to the film but backed out due to a scheduling conflict.

Rounding out the cast is Mabel Cadena, Paulina Chávez, Cristo Fernández, Harvey Guillén and Rose Portillo.

The film is directed by Marvin Lemus.

“We’re very excited for this project to come to fruition and are especially excited about everything we’ve experienced in New Mexico thus far,” said Lemus.

It follows the story of a Mexican-American family that has recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, who embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong.

Only Alexander, played by Nemer, the supposedly cursed member of this family, can find a way to bring everyone back together.

According to the NM Film Office, the production will employ over 500 New Mexicans — 245 as background talent, 323 as crew members, and 10 as principal actors.

The film is produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine, as well as Lisa Henson and The Jim Henson Company. Longoria, Shelly Strong and Emily Morris are executive producers. The screenplay is by Matt Lopez.

Longoria last filmed “Flamin’ Hot,” in New Mexico, which also marks her directorial debut. She is teaming up with Garcia again who stars in the same film.