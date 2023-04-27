New Mexico developer withdraws application for controversial Rio Communities zone change

RIO COMMUNITIES — In a surprise announcement during Monday evening’s city council meeting, Rio Communities Mayor Joshua Ramsell told the public a controversial zone request has been halted.

Cibola Land Corp. president by Harvey Yates Jr., a New Mexico oil and gas developer, had requested a rezone of 262 acres to Industrial 3 and 37.78 acres to Commercial 3 on the southern end of Rio Communities.

Ramsell said he received a withdrawal letter Monday from Cibola Land Corp.

“They have officially withdrawn their application on both of those so, at this time, none of those matters will be coming before this body,” Ramsell told city councilor’s at the meeting.

In a phone interview with Yates Tuesday morning, he said the city of Rio Communities needs to make a decision if it wants to remain a retirement community

“Or does it want to be a vibrant community that is creating jobs for young families?” Yates said. “I don’t disagree with either, and I can understand both sides of that argument.”

Yates said his company had commercial developable land, and has been approached by members of the community to develop.

“In order to have a developer or stores come in that are of real consequence, you need to have jobs and you have to have people coming in,” he said. “But if it’s simply going to be a retirement community, I’m not sure why they formed the city of Rio Communities in the first place.”

After two public hearings in January and February, the Rio Communities Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted in March to recommend city councilors deny the two zone change requests.

The consensus of the community was fierce during the two public hearings prior to the commission’s decision last month. Many residents voiced their concerns about the potential negative impacts to local air quality, possible contamination of the soil and aquifer and overall degradation of quality of life in the small city.

They also voiced their concerns of the potential of decreased property values because of the industrial park being close to residential areas.

