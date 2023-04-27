 Rio Rancho woman accused of firing shots at contractors over fence dispute - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Rancho woman accused of firing shots at contractors over fence dispute

By MICHAELA HELEAN / RIO RANCHO OBSERVER

RIO RANCHO — Police say a Rio Rancho woman is facing aggravated assault and other charges after shooting at contractors who were cutting down her fence.

The Rio Rancho Police Department arrested Patricia Granger, 67, on April 13. The contractors were not injured, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Granger called police and said the contractors were cutting down her fence at her home near Sandia Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard. She said she three shots at them.

She told officers that problems with the contractors have occurred since they started building the house next door. They were previously building a wall and it was interfering with her fence, which is over the property line.

Granger said the contractors came to her door and told her they needed to move her fence to finish building the wall. She said she did not give them permission to cut down her fence, and several minutes later she heard saws in her backyard, went outside and saw the three contractors cutting down her fence. She then went back inside, grabbed her handgun, loaded it and went back outside. She said she aimed the firearm away from the men — but still in their direction — and fired three shots into the ground about 25 yards in front of her. She then went back inside and called the police.

The construction workers told police she came out of her house through the back door, pointed a handgun at them and fired four to five rounds. They said they then ran in fear for their lives.

There was a bullet impact on the side of 629 First Street, where the construction workers were standing and working.

Granger gave officers permission to see the gun she had used and showed them where she stored her firearm in her bedroom. Officers located a .22 revolver.

Granger will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Read the full story at rrobserver.com. 

