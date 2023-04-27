 Gas prices decrease slightly in Albuquerque this week - Albuquerque Journal

Gas prices decrease slightly in Albuquerque this week

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

A customer pumps gas into his 1964 Chevrolet truck at the Circle K gas station in Albuquerque on Thursday. Unleaded gas dropped 8 cents from last week in Albuquerque. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

After weeks of climbing prices at the gas pump, New Mexico wallets are seeing a little relief. Slipping crude oil prices — a result of recession fears in the U.S. — have helped lead to a decrease in regular unleaded fuel this week.

The statewide unleaded average on Thursday stood at $3.61, a decrease of seven cents week over week and a half-a-dollar decrease year over year, according to a report from AAA New Mexico. In Albuquerque, a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.58 this week — an 8-cent decrease from last Thursday and 46-cent decrease year over year.

“The statewide gasoline average has fallen to, essentially, where it was a couple of weeks ago,” said AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in a news release.

Unleaded fuel in Albuquerque in early April was at $3.38 a gallon, before climbing to $3.57 by April 13 and then to $3.66 last week, according to AAA New Mexico. In Santa Fe, unleaded fuel stood at $3.63 this week and in Las Cruces a gallon of gas averaged $3.50.

Some Western states are seeing higher prices than in New Mexico. Nevada averaged $4.28 for a gallon of gas, while neighboring Arizona averaged $4.70.

Others are seeing less. Texas averaged $3.23 and Colorado was at $3.52. Mississippi had the lowest average per gallon this week at $3.12, according to AAA New Mexico.

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal
