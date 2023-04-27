 Deming man sentenced to life in federal child abuse case - Albuquerque Journal

Deming man sentenced to life in federal child abuse case

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A Deming man was sentenced this week to life in prison for persuading someone he believed to be an 8-year-old girl to send him pornographic photos of herself on his cellphone, federal court records show.

Jeffrey Biddle, 42, also admitted to sending the person pornographic photos of himself, according to his plea agreement.

Biddle pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to federal charges including production and attempted production of child pornography, receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, and enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to a statement issued by Alexander Uballez, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales handed down the life sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

Biddle also pleaded guilty in December in state court to four felonies for sexually abusing an 18-month-old child in May 2020 and August 2021, 6th Judicial District Court records show.

State District Judge Jarod Hofacket sentenced Biddle on Feb. 27 to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in that case to two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, the statement said.

“This case demonstrates once again how producing child pornography and abuse can go hand-in-hand,” Francisco Burrola, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigation in El Paso, said in the statement.

In the federal case, Biddle started a conversation with a minor victim he met through Facebook in 2021, the statement said.

“The conversation eventually moved to text messages and Biddle coerced the victim to take pornographic photos to send to him,” the statement said. “Biddle specifically requested ‘naked’ pictures and asked for nude photographs approximately 24 times. During these text exchanges, Biddle also sent the victim nude photographs of himself.”

Biddle asked for nude photographs 24 times between June 24, 2021, and Sept. 4, 2021,” Biddle acknowledged in the plea. He also acknowledged receiving sexually explicit photos, it said.

“Today, the court imposed the only sentence which will ensure this serial child molester will never add another name to his terrible list,” Uballez said Tuesday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Deming man sentenced to life in federal child abuse case

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Governor sticks with her plan to reshape embattled CYFD, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is forging ahead with its plan to reshape New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency, even as lawmakers continue to ...
2
ABQ water authority seeks congressional help to quicken jet ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque’s water utility says the Air ... Albuquerque’s water utility says the Air Force cleanup of a jet fuel spill is moving so slowly it could take 800 years to remove ...
3
Kentucky Derby entrant Wild On Ice euthanized after injury
ABQnews Seeker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Wild On ... LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Wild On Ice was euthanized Thursday after dropping out of the Kentucky Derby with a left hind leg injury following ...
4
Deming man sentenced to life in federal child abuse ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge sentenced Jeffrey Biddle ... A federal judge sentenced Jeffrey Biddle to life in prison this week for seeking pornographic photos from an 8-year-old girl.
5
Gas prices decrease slightly in Albuquerque this week
ABQnews Seeker
In Albuquerque, a gallon of regular ... In Albuquerque, a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.58 this week — an 8-cent decrease from last Thursday and 46-cent decrease year over year.
6
Rio Rancho woman accused of firing shots at contractors ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 67-year-old Rio Rancho woman is ... A 67-year-old Rio Rancho woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting at contractors during a dispute over a fence at her property.
7
Closed on Sundays — and on Wednesday. Chick-Fil-A in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rodent to-go? After a dead mouse ... Rodent to-go? After a dead mouse was found under the counter at an Albuquerque Chick-Fil-A, that location of the popular chicken chain was shut ...
8
Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79
ABQnews Seeker
CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jerry Springer, the ... CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional guests willing to ...
9
New Mexico developer withdraws application for controversial Rio Communities ...
ABQnews Seeker
A zoning proposal that riled members ... A zoning proposal that riled members of the public in Rio Communities has been withdrawn, local officials said.