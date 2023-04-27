Deming man sentenced to life in federal child abuse case

A Deming man was sentenced this week to life in prison for persuading someone he believed to be an 8-year-old girl to send him pornographic photos of herself on his cellphone, federal court records show.

Jeffrey Biddle, 42, also admitted to sending the person pornographic photos of himself, according to his plea agreement.

Biddle pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to federal charges including production and attempted production of child pornography, receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, and enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to a statement issued by Alexander Uballez, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales handed down the life sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

Biddle also pleaded guilty in December in state court to four felonies for sexually abusing an 18-month-old child in May 2020 and August 2021, 6th Judicial District Court records show.

State District Judge Jarod Hofacket sentenced Biddle on Feb. 27 to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in that case to two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, the statement said.

“This case demonstrates once again how producing child pornography and abuse can go hand-in-hand,” Francisco Burrola, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigation in El Paso, said in the statement.

In the federal case, Biddle started a conversation with a minor victim he met through Facebook in 2021, the statement said.

“The conversation eventually moved to text messages and Biddle coerced the victim to take pornographic photos to send to him,” the statement said. “Biddle specifically requested ‘naked’ pictures and asked for nude photographs approximately 24 times. During these text exchanges, Biddle also sent the victim nude photographs of himself.”

Biddle asked for nude photographs 24 times between June 24, 2021, and Sept. 4, 2021,” Biddle acknowledged in the plea. He also acknowledged receiving sexually explicit photos, it said.

“Today, the court imposed the only sentence which will ensure this serial child molester will never add another name to his terrible list,” Uballez said Tuesday.