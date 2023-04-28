 ABQ water authority seeks congressional help to quicken jet fuel cleanup - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ water authority seeks congressional help to quicken jet fuel cleanup

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2021 file photo, a visitor studies a sign at the Bulk Fuels Facility Groundwater Treatment System on Kirtland Air Force Base during an open house. (Mike Sandoval/For The Albuquerque Journal)

The water authority in Albuquerque asked New Mexico’s congressional delegation this week for help accelerating the cleanup of a historic jet fuel spill at Kirtland Air Force Base.

In a two-page letter, Bernalillo County Commissioner Eric Olivas — who serves as chairman of the water authority governing board — said the Air Force has repeatedly failed to develop an acceptable plan or meet a timeline promised to the community.

Instead, he said, progress is slowing down.

“Aggressive action on the site is needed now,” Olivas said in a letter to U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., this week. “The longer the Air Force delays, the longer the site will remain contaminated and the more difficult and costly it will be to clean up.”

Municipal wells are threatened by the pollution, according to the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, but haven’t yet been contaminated.

The Air Force discovered the leak in 1999 after it had gone undetected for years, perhaps decades.

In a written statement Thursday, the public affairs office of the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland said a treatment system had cleaned up 1.6 billion gallons of water and removed 96% of the ethylene dibromide — a contaminant in jet fuel until the 1970s — in the plume treatment area.

“Kirtland AFB remains committed to the cleanup process and will continue to work closely with our regulators to inform the way forward,” the public affairs office said. “The safety of Albuquerque’s drinking water has not been impacted by the fuel spill. We will continue the operation of the pump and treat interim measures and periodic groundwater monitoring.”

A state-approved risk assessment, the office said, shows “there is no impact to drinking water supply wells and no future impact with on-going interim measures now employed.”

Olivas, for his part, said the Air Force initially made progress cleaning up the site but later decommissioned perhaps its most successful cleanup system. The Air Force is now taking a more passive approach, he said, one that could leave groundwater contamination for 800 years.

The site “is now 24 years past discovery and has yet to move into the final clean up phase,” Olivas said in the federal letter. “This leaves the impacted water unavailable for use and prolongs the potential risk to nearby drinking water supply wells.”

