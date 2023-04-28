Editorial: Baldwin case makes NM justice a bad Wild West show

It took 15 months for the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office to charge Alec Baldwin in connection to the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set.

With worldwide media speculation abounding, it was international news in January when District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Baldwin and movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would each be charged with two fourth-degree counts of manslaughter.

It was international news again in February when prosecutors dropped the more serious of the two charges against them — a weapons enhancement that carried a mandatory sentence of five years in jail. The underlying involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000.

Baldwin’s attorneys pointed out the firearm enhancement law of 2022 didn’t apply to a 2021 case. A spokesperson for Carmack-Altwies said the enhancement charge was dropped “in order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys,” but it was clear the DA’s Office had made a legal mistake a first-year law student should have caught.

And it was international news again earlier this month when prosecutors dropped the remaining involuntary manslaughter charge against the 65-year-old A-list celebrity, vaguely citing new evidence and a need for more time to investigate. Prosecutors said charges may be refiled against Baldwin, leaving the public with a cliffhanger that casts doubt on the DA’s ability and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars wasted on a high-profile, failed prosecution.

“If they don’t have the evidence now, I don’t see what evidence they could obtain or that could develop,” said Los Angeles-based entertainment litigator and defense attorney Kate Mangels. “It seems like this has already been pretty well investigated. I can’t imagine what would arise to bring new charges.” And no one has explained how the 45-caliber revolver fired — Baldwin claims he never pulled the trigger, and the FBI broke the gun during testing — or how live ammunition found its way onto the set and into the weapon that killed Hutchins.

Meanwhile, the remaining felony charge against Gutierrez-Reed stands. The movie’s safety coordinator and assistant director, Dave Halls, pleaded guilty in March to negligent use of a deadly weapon and received a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

Some predicted from the get-go that Baldwin’s celebrity status and army of lawyers would prevail, and mere mortals Gutierrez-Reed and Halls would be left holding the bag. It sure looks that way right now. N.M. justice has been reduced to a low-rent Wild West show — from the Santa Fe County DA’s Office alleged conflicts of interest involving campaign contributions to its over-charging under inapplicable law to its dropping a defendant until there’s additional investigation a year and a half after the on-set death to the heavy-handed FBI weapons testers who literally smashed the weapon with a mallet. On the international stage the “Rust” prosecution has been an embarrassing fiasco. Cue the dance hall girls.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.