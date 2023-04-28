Governor sticks with her plan to reshape embattled CYFD, despite calls for special session

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is forging ahead with its plan to reshape New Mexico’s troubled child welfare agency, even as lawmakers continue to call for bigger changes to be made.

The first meeting of a recently created Children, Youth and Families Department policy advisory council is set for next week, and Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said the meeting of the seven-member group will be open to the public.

The Governor’s Office also said there’s been “substantial interest” from candidates for both the CYFD secretary post — current secretary Barbara Vigil is stepping down effective May 1 — and several new deputy secretary positions that were created by Lujan Grisham under a February executive order.

“The deputy positions were created as a result of the governor’s executive order and reflect a change in leadership structure that we believe will have meaningful impacts all the way down the ladder at the agency,” Hayden told the Journal.

However, some lawmakers have urged Lujan Grisham to call a special session to address child welfare issues, after bills seeking independent oversight of CYFD and other structural changes were stymied during the 60-day legislative session that ended last month.

“I’m not convinced the governor wants to see CYFD reformed, because if she did she had the opportunity to do so this last legislative session,” Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said in a recent social media post, while accusing the governor of blocking some of the child welfare legislation.

In addition, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said the state should have “no higher priority” than trying to find solutions to conditions that have led to a recent string of tragic child abuse cases.

Among other cases, Albuquerque police recently launched an internal review of how the case of a 7-month-old baby who died of suffocation with methamphetamine in his system was handled.

But Lujan Grisham indicated after the session ended she had no immediate plans to call a special session, saying she generally opposes using such sessions as a “tool to force issues that we don’t have good collaboration on.”

The Democratic governor, who began her second term in January, said after issuing the executive order in February she was not satisfied with the performance of a department she described as “dysfunctional.” The order created a new office of innovation within the Children, Youth and Families Department, in addition to the new advisory council.

But Lujan Grisham expressed misgivings with legislative proposals to create a new child advocacy office outside of CYFD, saying they could lead to a confrontational relationship between the two government offices, while also making it harder for CYFD to hire new social workers.

After saying in February that Vigil would remain at CYFD’s helm amid the reorganization, the Governor’s Office announced this month she would transition out of the secretary role but remain involved as a member of the advisory council.

While a national search for a successor has been launched, the governor tapped Teresa Casados, her chief operating officer, to lead the agency in the meantime.

In an email to legislators this month, Casados said the next permanent CYFD secretary would have experience in “successfully pioneering major systemic reforms.”

She also said state officials have been working closely with child welfare officials in Oklahoma, which launched its own innovation office in an attempt to improve its child welfare system.

“One thing that I know is true for all of us is that we are committed to making sure that every child in New Mexico is thriving, and we are all on the same side when it comes to that,” Casados said.