Details emerge after deputies fatally shoot man threatening suicide

Warning: this video contains graphic content



Deputies answering a father’s pleas for help fatally shot the man’s son as he walked toward them — holding a knife to his own neck and telling them to shoot — earlier this month in the South Valley.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Nicholas Huffmyer said at a briefing Thursday that deputies Amber Cordero and Oscar Alvarez-Ruiz shot Jared Romero, 35, on April 16.

At the time, the two deputies were conducting a welfare check on Romero as he was reportedly suicidal and had been diagnosed with delusional disorder.

Sheriff John Allen began the briefing by addressing Romero’s family.

“I would like to give my sincere condolences, first of all, to the Romero family, to make sure that our (Sheriff’s Office) heartfelt condolences are with them,” he said. “We never like to see the loss of life, so I want to make sure that the family knows that.”

Romero’s family could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The incident was the second time this year that BCSO interactions with a suicidal man ended in death. On Jan. 17 a domestic dispute turned into a SWAT situation and hourslong negotiation that ended with a man killing himself.

The shooting of Romero is being investigated by the Multi-Agency Task Force to determine if deputies followed policies and will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review when complete.

Cordero has been with BCSO since 2018 and Alvarez-Ruiz since 2021. Neither deputy has been involved in a prior shooting.

Huffmyer gave a play-by-play of the incident and BCSO released the father’s 911 call, deputies’ lapel video and crime scene photos. Huffmyer also said BCSO interacted with Romero on March 2, when he confessed to a crime he didn’t commit.

At the time, Romero told deputies an undercover officer “speaks to him through his mind” and he was taken to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital.

Concerned father, troubled son



Around 9:30 a.m. on April 16, Romero’s father called 911.

In the call, he told a dispatcher his son has mental health issues and has been out of work for months. The father said he has told Romero to apply for state assistance but had supported him in the meantime.

“I said, ‘I’m not giving you anymore more money, this is it. I’m done, you have to help yourself,'” the father told a dispatcher. He said Romero told him he was going to go kill himself and stormed out of the father’s house.

He told the dispatcher Romero made similar threats before and the family had taken his guns away.

“I just want for you guys to do a welfare check on him,” the father said.

The dispatcher responded, “Yeah, we can go check on him, make sure he isn’t actively trying to kill himself.”

Lapel video showed the two deputies knocking on the various doors around Romero’s house in the 2300 block of Griffin SW. Then, according to Huffmyer, the deputies went back to their vehicles.

He said the deputies turned their lapel cameras back on when Romero came out of the house with a knife. Lapel video showed Romero running at the deputies, one hand holding a knife to his neck and other arm outstretched.

He yelled, “Point that gun at me, let’s go. I want to die.”

The deputies told Romero, “Stop right there” and “Jared, stop, … We’re going to shoot you.” Cordero got on her radio and said Romero had a knife to his neck.

Romero walked toward them and said, in a calm voice, “I want you to shoot me.”

Both deputies open fire, shooting at least 12 times and Romero falls to his knees. Cordero continues shooting, firing four shots, after Romero is on the ground with his back to them.

Romero died at the scene.

‘Very fast situations’

When asked why deputies didn’t use a Taser on Romero, why they told a suicidal man they would shoot him or why they felt threatened when he had the knife to his own neck, Huffmyer said whether to shoot comes down to a deputy’s decision.

He said, with how fast the incident unfolded, shifting from a gun to a Taser would not have been “physically possible to transition in a deadly force encounter.”

“To your point about giving a warning, it’s almost a lose situation for us. If we don’t give a warning, we get criticized for not giving a warning. And if we do, then the question becomes, well, is that really the right thing to tell somebody? The fact of the matter is that warning is probably the truth,” Huffmyer said.

He added, “If an individual armed with an edge weapon is continuing to advance in an aggressive manner onto one of our deputies, they have every right to go home alive at the end of the shift.”

Days after the shooting, Sheriff Allen announced that Diane Dosal would serve as BCSO’s behavioral health and compliance manager, a newly created position. On Thursday, Allen said hiring Dosal, who helped develop crisis intervention with Albuquerque police, came as part of an effort to better address mental health needs.

Allen said they will be revising BCSO policies — which have been the same since 2013 — training more deputies in crisis intervention and allowing for more less-lethal options, like a 40 mm sponge round.

Dosal said Thursday “it’s not going to happen overnight.”

She said there are no “cookie-cutter situations” but if Romero’s father had reached out to BCSO’s social workers “we would have developed some safety plans and an idea of where to go from there. And some options, definitely.”

“I know what I teach in training, if you can, and there are not weapons present, to try and calm the situation down, create distance, try to utilize verbal skills,” Dosal said. “Those are the basics but we always say, ‘Don’t compromise your safety.’ Again, they’re not cookie-cutter situations so I can’t speak to exactly what the deputies were thinking at the time. They’re fast, they’re evolving, and these are very fast situations.”