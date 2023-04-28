Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on proposal that could diminish the mayor’s role

Two Albuquerque city councilors want to put a major government restructuring plan out to voters this fall — one that would severely weaken mayoral power and shift many mayoral duties to an appointed city manager.

Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout are sponsoring the proposal.

The Journal reached out to other city councilors to get their take on the idea.

Isaac Benton: Downtown Albuquerque’s representative, Councilor Benton is stepping down at the end of his current term. But he said he is interested in discussing a potential government restructuring that could ensure more harmony between the legislative and executive levels of government in the future. He said Bernalillo County already operates similarly, with an elected, five-member commission appointing a professional manager to oversee day-to-day county functions.

“Sometimes I’m envious when I look at the county, where the elected body just tells the administration ‘Go do what we said,’ as opposed to being sort of supplicants to the administration, making sure you don’t make anybody mad that will prevent your projects from moving forward or scratching your head (wondering) ‘What are they doing now?'” Benton said. “With a ‘strong’ mayor, that’s kind of … the way it works. I like most of the people I work with in the administration, but sometimes it’s frustrating, no doubt about it.”

Pat Davis: Davis, who serves the Nob Hill and International District areas, said he supports a new conversation about the municipal government framework, saying the existing setup has become increasingly “antagonistic” and hasn’t been seriously reviewed in 40 years.

“I haven’t predetermined what I think, but other cities our size and larger have found this to be a better structure, and given that our current council-mayor structure has become more antagonistic in recent years, I understand why some would want the council and mayor to have better coordination and accountability to the public on how we spend money and measure results,” he said in a written response to the Journal.

Dan Lewis: A West Side councilor who previously ran for mayor, Lewis said he is not prepared to say where he stands on the proposal yet given its potentially significant impact except that it deserves a serious examination.

“It’s a pretty big, sweeping proposal that I think warrants a lot of consideration and time,” he said.