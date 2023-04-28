HGTV to take a look at Smart Home in Santa Fe

Santa Fe is known as the City Different.

HGTV aimed to think outside the box with its Smart Home 2023 home that will be given away to one lucky winner in June.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 3,095 square-feet on nearly two acres of land in the Las Campanas area.

An hour-long episode will feature the home at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, on HGTV.

The home was designed by architecture firm Lorn Tryk Architects PC, built by local builder Boss Builders and includes landscape design by Bespoke Garden Plans. The home’s interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

“This year’s home is a lavish oasis that melds traditional with modern, complete with smart living solutions that will provide the winner with the best of both worlds,” said Brooks, in a release. “Leaning into the city’s local culture, this year’s HGTV Smart Home captures the energy of Santa Fe through its historic architecture with a technological twist that will enhance the lifestyle of the modern homeowner.”

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to the home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and $100,000, a prize package valued at over $2.2 million.

The official entry period of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 is through 5 p.m. eastern on Friday, June 9, 2023. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.

“The HGTV Smart Home, which is part of one of the most successful giveaways in the U.S., inspires people with smart solutions that will enhance their lives and elevate their homes,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Our fans can’t wait to see the home reveals, as well as learn more about the cities we select, and we feel honored to put the spotlight on Santa Fe.”