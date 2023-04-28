 HGTV to take a look at Smart Home in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

HGTV to take a look at Smart Home in Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The HGTV 2023 Smart Home is located in Santa Fe. The home will be given to one winner after the June 9 deadline. Shown is the rooftop view. (Courtesy of HGTV)

Santa Fe is known as the City Different.

HGTV aimed to think outside the box with its Smart Home 2023 home that will be given away to one lucky winner in June.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 3,095 square-feet on nearly two acres of land in the Las Campanas area.

The HGTV 2023 Smart Home is located in Santa Fe. The home will be given to one winner after the June 9 deadline. Shown is the exterior of the home. (Courtesy of HGTV)

An hour-long episode will feature the home at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, on HGTV.

The home was designed by architecture firm Lorn Tryk Architects PC, built by local builder Boss Builders and includes landscape design by Bespoke Garden Plans. The home’s interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

“This year’s home is a lavish oasis that melds traditional with modern, complete with smart living solutions that will provide the winner with the best of both worlds,” said Brooks, in a release. “Leaning into the city’s local culture, this year’s HGTV Smart Home captures the energy of Santa Fe through its historic architecture with a technological twist that will enhance the lifestyle of the modern homeowner.”

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to the home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and $100,000, a prize package valued at over $2.2 million.

The official entry period of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 is through 5 p.m. eastern on Friday, June 9, 2023. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.

“The HGTV Smart Home, which is part of one of the most successful giveaways in the U.S., inspires people with smart solutions that will enhance their lives and elevate their homes,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Our fans can’t wait to see the home reveals, as well as learn more about the cities we select, and we feel honored to put the spotlight on Santa Fe.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » HGTV to take a look at Smart Home in Santa Fe

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
HGTV to take a look at Smart Home in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe is known as the ... Santa Fe is known as the City Different. HGTV aimed to think outside the box with its Smart Home 2023 home that will be ...
2
Albuquerque city councilors propose weakening mayoral authority
ABQnews Seeker
City Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee ... City Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout want to put a charter amendment on this fall's ballot that would dramatically reshape municipal government by ...
3
Governor sticks with her plan to reshape embattled CYFD, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is forging ahead with its plan to reshape New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency, even as lawmakers continue to ...
4
ENMU women basketball players claim they were sexually assaulted ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three student athletes on the women's ... Three student athletes on the women's basketball team at Eastern New Mexico University contend their coach repeatedly coerced them to submit to "treatments" by ...
5
ABQ water authority seeks congressional help to quicken jet ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque’s water utility says the Air ... Albuquerque’s water utility says the Air Force cleanup of a jet fuel spill is moving so slowly it could take 800 years to remove ...
6
Kentucky Derby entrant Wild On Ice euthanized after injury
ABQnews Seeker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Wild On ... LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Wild On Ice was euthanized Thursday after dropping out of the Kentucky Derby with a left hind leg injury following ...
7
Deming man sentenced to life in federal child abuse ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge sentenced Jeffrey Biddle ... A federal judge sentenced Jeffrey Biddle to life in prison this week for seeking pornographic photos from an 8-year-old girl.
8
Gas prices decrease slightly in Albuquerque this week
ABQnews Seeker
In Albuquerque, a gallon of regular ... In Albuquerque, a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.58 this week — an 8-cent decrease from last Thursday and 46-cent decrease year over year.
9
Rio Rancho woman accused of firing shots at contractors ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 67-year-old Rio Rancho woman is ... A 67-year-old Rio Rancho woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting at contractors during a dispute over a fence at her property.