 New Mexico, register as a donor this National Donate Life Month - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico, register as a donor this National Donate Life Month

By Wayne Dunlap / Executive Director, New Mexico Donor Services

It is fitting that April has once again been National Donate Life Month. This annual commemoration occurs in spring, the season of renewal. Donate Life Month is set aside to raise awareness around organ, eye and tissue donation. By registering as a donor, each of us has the power to save lives.

Today, 600 New Mexicans are waiting for lifesaving transplants. One in five of them are Native American. Native Americans suffer from higher rates of diabetes and kidney failure than any other ethnic group. Yet, for a variety of reasons, they are some of the last to receive transplants. New Mexico Donor Services is working to change this.

New Mexico Donor Services is the nonprofit that makes organ donation happen in our state. We facilitate every step of the process – walking donor families through the decision, coordinating transplant teams, then transporting life-saving organs to waiting recipients safely and within rigorous deadlines. It’s a mission of love, and we celebrate each time an organ is accepted by a transplant center and a life is saved.

New Mexicans are known for our giving spirits. In fact, according to kindness.org, New Mexico is the second-kindest state in the country. This generosity is apparent in our numbers. However, the major factor is your willingness to be an organ donor.

Last year 85 New Mexican heroes donated 203 transplantable organs. There was also a record 28 hearts given to those in dire need.

We are determined – as an organization and a community – to save even more lives, especially among the Native American population, which nationally has had a lower rate of donation and transplant than other ethnic groups. We continue to work with tribal leaders, honoring burial traditions and, most importantly, listening.

National Donate Life Month is the perfect time for all New Mexicans to #BeTheGift by making the profoundly generous choice to leave a legacy of healing and register to become an organ donor.

You are never too old to be a donor and all major religions support organ donation. Please say yes to organ donation when you renew your driver’s license or go to BeTheGiftToday.com to register.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » New Mexico, register as a donor this National Donate Life Month

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Top of Mind: What do you think about the ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Do you think impaired driving ... OPINION: Do you think impaired driving has gotten worse since the state legalized marijuana a year ago, and was law enforcement prepared?
2
New Mexico, register as a donor this National Donate ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: You are never too old ... OPINION: You are never too old to be an organ donor.
3
Top PGA golf pros are coming here for 'national ...
ABQnews Seeker
A field of 312 PGA certified ... A field of 312 PGA certified golf professionals, assistant pros and general managers are coming in from across the country to compete Sunday-Wednesday at ...
4
United hosts Orange County SC on Saturday: Here's what ...
ABQnews Seeker
April 2023 has been a strange ... April 2023 has been a strange month for New Mexico United. The club is ready to flip the calendar to May -- but first, ...
5
Orange County at New Mexico United: These are the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ ... Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV PLAYERS TO WATCH Orange County (1-3-3): The player New Mexico's defenders will undoubtedly be watching ...
6
Prep track and field: The three most impressive performances ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland's boys and Albuquerque Academy's girls ... Cleveland's boys and Albuquerque Academy's girls won team titles Friday night at the Albuquerque Metro Track and Field Championships at Nusenda Community Stadium.
7
Spring sports roundup: Lobo golfing men 3rd at MW ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico men ... The University of New Mexico men shot 10-under in Friday's first round of the 2023 Mountain West Conference golf tournament at the overmatched OMNI ...
8
Officials announce new Case Catcher technology
ABQnews Seeker
The digital tool, called Case Catcher, ... The digital tool, called Case Catcher, allows police the ability to upload and share evidence and discovery material, and for the District Attorney's Office ...
9
Actor happy to 'represent New Mexico' in Showtime production
ABQnews Seeker
"Waco: The Aftermath" focuses on the ... "Waco: The Aftermath" focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster and the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect.