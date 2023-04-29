New Mexico, register as a donor this National Donate Life Month

It is fitting that April has once again been National Donate Life Month. This annual commemoration occurs in spring, the season of renewal. Donate Life Month is set aside to raise awareness around organ, eye and tissue donation. By registering as a donor, each of us has the power to save lives.

Today, 600 New Mexicans are waiting for lifesaving transplants. One in five of them are Native American. Native Americans suffer from higher rates of diabetes and kidney failure than any other ethnic group. Yet, for a variety of reasons, they are some of the last to receive transplants. New Mexico Donor Services is working to change this.

New Mexico Donor Services is the nonprofit that makes organ donation happen in our state. We facilitate every step of the process – walking donor families through the decision, coordinating transplant teams, then transporting life-saving organs to waiting recipients safely and within rigorous deadlines. It’s a mission of love, and we celebrate each time an organ is accepted by a transplant center and a life is saved.

New Mexicans are known for our giving spirits. In fact, according to kindness.org, New Mexico is the second-kindest state in the country. This generosity is apparent in our numbers. However, the major factor is your willingness to be an organ donor.

Last year 85 New Mexican heroes donated 203 transplantable organs. There was also a record 28 hearts given to those in dire need.

We are determined – as an organization and a community – to save even more lives, especially among the Native American population, which nationally has had a lower rate of donation and transplant than other ethnic groups. We continue to work with tribal leaders, honoring burial traditions and, most importantly, listening.

National Donate Life Month is the perfect time for all New Mexicans to #BeTheGift by making the profoundly generous choice to leave a legacy of healing and register to become an organ donor.

You are never too old to be a donor and all major religions support organ donation. Please say yes to organ donation when you renew your driver’s license or go to BeTheGiftToday.com to register.