New Mexico State alum has 3 RBIs in major league debut

By Journal staff and wire reports

Former New Mexico State Aggie baseball player Joey Ortiz is shown. NMSU announced on April 27, 2023 that Ortiz had been called up to the Baltimore Orioles. Later in the day, Ortiz made his major league debut and drove in three runs for the victorious Orioles. (Todd Olszewski/Baltimore Orioles)

DETROIT – For the second time in two seasons, a former New Mexico State Aggie has gotten the call to the majors. And on Thursday, Joey Ortiz seized the moment.

The Baltimore Orioles have added infielder Joey Ortiz to the active roster early Thursday. Later, he was wearing No. 65 and was in the starting lineup at second base and batting ninth for their game Tat Detroit. In his second at-bat, he hit a two-run single for Baltimore’s first two runs. Ortiz later hit a sacrifice fly and finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs in the Orioles’ 7-4 win.

Ortiz became the first Orioles player to drive in three runs in his MLB debut since Don Baylor on Sept. 18, 1970.

There suddenly may be a rush of Oriole fandom in Las Cruces. Ortiz, from Garden Grove, California, joins his former NMSU teammate, right-handed pitcher Kyle Bradish, on Baltimore’s roster. The two were Aggie teammates in 2017-18.

When Ortiz made his major league debut, he became the seventh player in New Mexico State history to play in the big leagues. Other former Aggies that have made it: Mark Acre, Daniel Johnson, Jason Rakers, Fernando Ramsey, and Tyler Sturdevant.

In 16 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, Ortiz is hitting .359 with eight RBI and seven extra-base hits. Earlier this season, Ortiz put together a stretch of four consecutive three-hit games against Nashville and Rochester.

Bradish is 1-1. On Tuesday vs. Boston, he lasted only 2⅓ innings, giving up seven runs.

