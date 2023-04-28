UNM safety Reed has eyes on NFL Draft’s day 3

On Thursday night, 31 players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jerrick Reed II was not one of them. His name did not scroll across the bottom of screens as one of the best available players. No team was likely even thinking about the former New Mexico safety throughout the first round.

But as draft cards were filed and picks exchanged, one of the biggest weekends of Reed’s life started.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking, honestly,” Reed told the Journal this week. “I wouldn’t say I’m just too high up in the clouds, because I think it (will) honestly hit on that draft day, whenever my name gets called.”

Reed is projected as a day three selection, rounds four through seven are Saturday. The interest has been there: the Olive Branch, Mississippi native had Top 30 visits (teams can bring in up to 30 prospects for pre-draft visits) with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks – Reed likening them to the biggest job interviews of his life – in March and April while estimating he’s been contacted by “20-plus” teams in total.

“(A coach said), ‘Hey man, your name just came across my desk,'” Reed recalled, “‘and I’m mad that I just found out about you. I turned on your film and it shocked me that I didn’t know who you were, that you weren’t invited to the combine.'”

There’s no guarantee he’ll be selected. But if he is, Reed would be the first New Mexico player drafted since the Dolphins selected place-kicker Jason Sanders with 229th overall pick in 2018 – and the first Lobo defender since defensive back DeAndre Wright went to the Giants in the sixth round in 2010.

To those around him, none of that would be a surprise.

“This is a guy that has a plan for his career, he has a plan for graduating college, he has a plan for preparation, he has a plan in the weight room — hence why he was pound-for-pound probably one of the, if not the, strongest kids on the team,” New Mexico safeties coach David Howes said. “He’s one of those people.”

Reed declared for the draft after he racked up a team-high 94 tackles, 11 pass break-ups and New Mexico’s Bill Brannin award, annually given to the team’s MVP, after the 2022 season. He landed representation through MVA Sports, a legal and advisory sports law service based out of Charleston, South Carolina, with agent Marlon Moore.

In a who-you-know business, Moore set Reed up with APEC, an athletic performance facility in Tyler, Texas notable for training reigning NFL MVP and Chiefs Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Falcons linebacker Duke Riley and Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt among others.

The pre-draft process at APEC was different from what he was used to. He had a personal trainer. A speed coach. A personal chef, portioning “the right amount of protein, the right amount of carbs.

“In college, the big thing is, ‘we want you to do a lot of weight, bench a lot of weight, squat a lot of weight, power clean.,'” Reed said. “You need the strength aspect (in the pros), but not that much. It’s more so about moving the right way.”

Four months of training at APEC played into a head-turning pro day, Reed running a 4.46 second 40-meter dash (would have been third among safeties at the NFL Combine) with 18 bench reps, a 38-inch vertical jump (fifh at combine), a 10-2 broad jump (eighth) and a 7.16 second three-cone drill.

Combined with his tape, scouts took a deeper interest. Playing in New Mexico’s 3-3-5, which stresses positional versatility across the board, only helped his case.

“When you compare what we ran in New Mexico to NFL teams, there’s a little bit of differences with the scheming,” Reed added. “But the only difference is – it’s more detailed obviously – but they literally use all 11 people on the field for an assignment. In college, you might just tell your linebackers to drop like, ‘hey, you got to drop 15 to 12 yards.'”

Howes, hired at UNM in 2020, remembers Reed as a converted corner who wasn’t keen on “poking his face up in there” as a run defender. By his own admission, Howes is “giddy” for him after spending three seasons together.

“He dedicated himself to not being a coverage-only guy,” Howes said. “He showed his ability to tackle, he showed his ability to be physical and he showed his ability to commit to the run game. That really made him a really solid prospect for the NFL, especially at the nickel position. He really showed his versatility and he became a well-rounded player.”

Physically, he has been evaluated. Mentally, he has been tested, teams trying to answer one core question.

“‘OK, if we bring this guy in our locker room and pay him millions, is he gonna be a butthole?'” Reed said. “‘Or is he gonna be that team player that we need him to be?'”

Now, Reed waits for a call back. He’ll watch on Thursday and Friday with his family, a more relaxed setting.

Day three will be different.

“When that Saturday comes,” Reed said, “I’ll be glued.”