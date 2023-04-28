Rick Wright: Museum celebrates boxer Bob Foster’s illustrious career

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 1972, file photo, Bob Foster, left, connects with a left to Muhammad Ali during a boxing bout in Stateline, Nev. Foster, the former light heavyweight champion who fought Joe Frazier and Ali and went on to become a sheriff's deputy, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. He was 77. New Mexico state Rep. Antonio Maestas said in a statement that Foster died at Presbyterian hospital in Albuquerque with wife Rose and his family at his side.(AP Photo/File) Former boxer Jason Bray, who trained with the late world champion Bob Foster, poses next to the door to the Bob Foster Museum. The door was painted by Albuquerque artist Al Torres, the father of Albuquerque boxer Josh Torres. (Courtesy of Ben Wilson) Rose Etta Foster, widow of the late Albuquerque world boxing champion Bob Foster, poses in front of some of the memorabilia gathered by family friend Ben Wilson in establishing a Bob Foster Museum. (Courtesy of Ben Wilson) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Dealing with Bob Foster could be difficult at times. I mean, really difficult.

As Exhibit A, please stop reading this and search on YouTube for “Bob Foster KO Mike Quarry,” then come back. We’ll wait …

… Ah, there you are. See what I mean?

Albuquerque’s James Bray had his own difficulties with Foster, but of a different kind.

Bray, a young boxer, and Foster, a world light heavyweight champion and boxing Hall of Famer turned hard-headed trainer, had their disagreements – so much so that Bray, toward the end of a successful yet brief ring career in 2004, stopped working with him.

Yet, almost two decades later, as Bray attended a Saturday get-together to celebrate the establishment of a Bob Foster Museum, this is what he had to say about his old mentor:

“He meant to me, basically, as a surrogate father,” Bray said. “I grew up without a dad. I didn’t have a lot of male role models, and (Foster) was someone, I can honestly say, I could view as a father figure.

“He taught me a lot about boxing but more about being a man. And that meant a lot.”

The Foster museum is an initiative of Albuquerque attorney Ben Wilson, who got to know the champ during the latter’s post-boxing career working courthouse security.

It began with Wilson asking for Foster’s autograph. They became close friends, and Wilson became the former champion’s attorney and business manager.

Wilson began collecting Foster memorabilia – posters, photos, news clippings – and had Foster sign them.

After Foster’s death in 2015, Wilson kept adding to the collection.

Why? There could never be, Wilson said during Foster’s memorial service that November, a more loyal friend.

The collection initially was housed at Wilson’s law office, but during COVID, Wilson moved it to a shed in his Northeast Heights backyard. (He’d like at some point to find a free-standing home for the museum).

Wilson then asked Al Torres, an artist and the father of Albuquerque boxer Josh Torres, to paint the door of the structure with a likeness of Foster.

“That was really kind of the spark to people really enjoying getting their picture taken with the door,” Wilson said.

The inside of the door bears the signatures of a growing number of boxers.

One non-boxer, though, was a most-welcome signator: Rose Etta Foster, the champ’s widow and the guest of honor on Saturday.

Foster, a Texas native, came to Albuquerque with his family as a kid and grew up in the South Valley. He attended Albuquerque High, then took up boxing while in the Air Force.

He began his pro career in 1961 while based in Washington, D.C., compiling a 29-4 record – three of those losses coming against heavyweights – before getting a light-heavyweight title shot.

Finally, on May 24, 1968 at Madison Square Garden, a left hook – virtually a twin to the one that later would put Quarry to sleep – knocked out Dick Tiger and made Foster the light heavyweight champion of the world.

It’s a title that Foster would successfully defend 15 times before retiring in 1978.

His record: 56-8-1 with 46 knockouts. His record against light heavyweights: 33-1-1 with 25 KOs. When Foster fought and lost to Muhammad Ali in November 1972, he was outweighed by more than 40 pounds.

Was he the greatest light heavyweight ever? Archie Moore fans can make a good case; Michael Spinks, Ezzard Charles and Billy Conn might get some votes as well.

None of the above, however, packed a punch like Foster. Go back and look at the Quarry video, or go find the Tiger video.

Late in his ring career, Foster became a Bernalillo County deputy sheriff, then transitioned into his work at the courthouse.

As a trainer, Foster worked with popular Albuquerque junior lightweight Tommy Cordova. When Albuquerque boxing manager Dan Sanchez brought Mexican lightweight contender Primo Ramos north, Foster was in Ramos’ corner for two victories in Albuquerque.

And he never hesitated to work with younger, lesser-known fighters like Bray and Jason Cordova, who both spoke emotionally at Foster’s memorial service.

On Saturday, Bray added his signature to those on the museum inner door. He posed with Foster’s image on the outer door.

His relationship with Foster, he said, had deepened over time.

The two had spoken just a week or so before Foster’s death.

“I went over to the house,” Bray says. “We sat and watched TV, talked about the good old days and what could have been, all that fun stuff. We didn’t always see eye to eye, but I understood where he came from and he understood where I came from.

“And he was right most of the time.”