Five questions for Sergio Rivas, the ‘face’ of United

Being the face of his hometown soccer team gives Sergio Rivas plenty to think about.

The 25-year-old Cibola High School alumnus is clearly focused on scoring goals and helping New Mexico United win matches, but there are other dilemmas like jersey numbers, billboards and haircuts to contemplate.

Rivas still found time to answer five quick questions posed by the Journal.

• Fans have noticed you changed uniform numbers from 11 to 7 this season. Why the switch?

Rivas: “Seven has always been my favorite number. I wore 10 in college (Seattle) because my coach wanted me to, but when I came to New Mexico United, 7 and 10 were not available. Once 7 became available this year, I jumped on it. Santi (Moar) wanted 11 anyway, so it was a perfect scenario.”

• Speaking of numbers, you’ve played a number of different midfield roles for United. What’s that been like?

Rivas: “I came in as a midfielder but I’ve played a few different positions. Sometimes it’s more of a free role that allows to just adjust to what I see, but I’ve also been a winger and this year it’s been more 8 (center midfielder) or 10 (attacking midfielder). It’s valuable for me to play some different roles. I love it.”

• You’ve become sort of the face of NMU since you signed, appearing on TV commercials and billboards around the city. What’s that like for you?

Rivas: “First off, I’m thankful that the coaches and (United president/CEO) Peter Trevisani saw something in me that made them want to bring me here to represent the club. It’s inspiring for me, being from Albuquerque and if other young soccer players can see those things and get inspired, I think it’s great.”

• That means keeping a professional image, right? How often do you get your hair cut?

Rivas: “(Laughs). Yeah, a lot of haircuts. Preferably every two weeks, but sometimes three. I’ve got to keep it looking good for matches and my hair grows really fast.”

• Two good wins in U.S. Open Cup play, but United is off to a slow start in USL Championship play. What are your thoughts about getting things jump-started?

Rivas: “Honestly, I’m not worried at all. We’ve had a few mistakes and some unlucky things go against us but we’ve shown we can play with San Diego and the top teams in the league. We’ve got some new players and our chemistry is still building, but the pieces are there for a successful season. I’m not worried at all.”

U.S. OPEN CUP: New Mexico United will play at MLS Austin FC in round four of the U.S. Open Cup, scheduled for May 9-10. The matchup was announced during Thursday’s random draw. Match details will be announced in the coming days.

United, which defeated Phoenix Rising 2-1 in Wednesday’s third round, is one of eight USLC clubs advancing to the round of 32. Sixteen MLS clubs advanced with third-round wins while eight MLS playoff qualifiers from last season (including Austin FC) received byes to the fourth round.

Austin is off to a 2-4-2 start in MLS play.