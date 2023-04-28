 Day one of metro track and field: Future Lobo returns to form - Albuquerque Journal

Day one of metro track and field: Future Lobo returns to form

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Sandia’s Steven West pulls away from the pack during a Sept. 30, 2022 cross country meet at Bullhead Park. He has limped through the spring 2023 season with an injury, but he returned in fine form Thursday at the metro track and field championships. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Welcome back, Steven West.
Sandia High School’s distance superstar, who has been on the shelf for a few weeks with an Achilles injury, returned Thursday and looked every bit his dominant self.
“I was just super happy to be running that fast again,” West said.
The Matador senior late Thursday afternoon captured the 3,200-meter final on day one of the Albuquerque Metro Track and Field Championships at Nusenda Community Stadium. The meet concludes Friday.
West was never challenged or threatened, as he won in 9 minutes, 39.83 seconds. One of his top rivals, Volcano Vista’s Thomas Croshaw (10:09.79), was a distant second on a breezy day.
“I’m feeling really blessed right now to be able to do this again,” said West, who has signed to run for the University of New Mexico.
He said he was injured at the Storm Relays at Cleveland in early April. That forced him to skip two prominent April events, the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions and last week’s Harper meet at Albuquerque Academy.
“(The doctors) discovered this neural thing that actually originates in my back,” West said. “I don’t get the science behind it, really, but I’ve been strengthening these muscles (in my back) to help it out.”
West said he was slightly worried that he might not be able to compete again this spring and, having signed with the Lobos, was loathe to risk coming back unless he knew he was healthy.
“Now that I’m back,” he said, smiling, “I don’t think that’s a real risk. I’m feeling good.”
About the only real distraction West encountered upon his return Thursday were his sunglasses. In the latter portion of the race, he simply threw them off his face and into the grass infield.
Cleveland’s Leah Futey won the girls’ 3,200 by 4½ seconds over Albuquerque High’s Dani Figueroa. Futey’s winning time was 11:56.69.
There were a handful of field finals as well Thursday.
Strat Shufelt of Cleveland followed up his win at the Harper last week with a metro triumph in the shot put with a nice toss of 55 feet, 2 inches, half a foot in front of Cibola’s Reuben Johnson. Another Storm athlete, Isaac Medrano, was first in the javelin (158-0). And Cleveland’s Jaylee Gandert won the girls’ javelin late Thursday (122-8).
The Vlaun family had an excellent first day. Grant Vlaun captured the boys pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches. His sister, Keira Vlaun, was the champion in the girls high jump (5-2). The siblings attend La Cueva.
Gigi Galles of Academy was the girls’ long jump champ, soaring 17 feet, 8 inches, an inch more than her Chargers’ teammate, Grace Erinle.
Rio Rancho’s Sterling Glenn did her thing in the shot put, winning with a toss of 40-3. She is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as state champion next month.
“It’s not where I want it right now, but state is not here yet, so I’m gonna figure it out,” Glenn said. She also won this event at the Sepulveda and the Harper. “I will get there.”

