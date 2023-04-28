Lobo spring sports roundup: Men’s tennis team upset at Mountain West tourney

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. — In the third set of a 3-3 tie, Nikolay Sysoev couldn’t convert two game points that would have given him a 5-4 lead. Instead, Utah State scored five straight to take a 5-4 lead on the way to a 6-4 win in the final match for a 4-3 victory, shocking the No. 1 seeded Lobos on Thursday in the Mountain West Conference men’s tennis tournament semifinals.

UNM fell to 15-6 and most likely saw its season end. Arda Azkara, the Mountain West Player of the Year, won in singles along with Georgio Samaha, who won his team-best 25th of the year.

Box score: Utah State 4, New Mexico 3

MEN’S GOLF: In Tucon, the No. 51 University of New Mexico men’s team begins its quest for a Mountain West Conference championship at the 7,194-yard, par-72 OMNI Tucson National. Play consists of one round each day, Friday through Sunday.

UNM’s lineup will include Bastien Amat, Matthew Watkins, Albert Boneta, Carson Herron and Brandon Shong. Alvaro Portillo is the alternate. UNM seeks its ninth Mountain West title and third in five years.

BASEBALL: The host Lobos (19-17, 7-10) have an opportunity to make up ground against visiting Fresno State (21-19, 11-10) during this weekend’s three-game league series. Play begins Friday at 6 p.m.; other games are Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

SOFTBALL: UNM (17-28, 4-13) closes its home schedule this weekend with a three-game set vs. Nevada (26-14, 7-9). The Lobos will honor seniors Janae Cameron, Samantha Fohrman, Peyton Robinson, Leslie Romero and Reyan Tuck on Senior Day Saturday in a postgame ceremony. Game times: Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m.