LL Cool J, Old Dominion on the slate of Sandia Amphitheater shows

LL Cool J.

Old Dominion.

Buddy Guy.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

These artists are the latest concerts announced for Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater series.

Tickets for the shows are on sale at sandiacasino.com.

Country group Old Dominion is slated to perform on July 20.

Meanwhile Buddy Guy will be joined by Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on July 28.

Mexican band Los Tucanes de Tijuana will take the stage on Aug. 11.

Legendary hip-hop artist LL Cool J is on his first arena tour in 30 years and is making a stop at Sandia on Aug. 27.

For this tour, he will be joined by The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Big Boi and Bone Thugs N Harmony.

Adrian Montoya, General Manager of Resort Operations at Sandia, said planning for a full outdoor season has been different since the pandemic.

This season will mark Sandia’s first full outdoor season since 2020.

“We have an intimate setting so we have to get the right talent for the space,” Montoya said.

Antoinette Urioste, Sandia spokeswoman, said planning for the season has changed and remains difficult.

“It’s a different animal and there are shows being pitched to Sandia like crazy,” Urioste said. “The market is oversaturated because performers are ready to get out on the road. Every venue is trying to get back up and running.”

Urioste said in 2022, Sandia was able to offer 10 outdoor shows as part of its season.

So far, Sandia has 17 shows for the season and announcements will come later for the events.

Urioste said purchasing through Sandia’s website gives patrons one of the lowest ticket fees around.

“There’s a $2.50 ticket fee for each ticket,” Urioste said.

Montoya is excited to team up to present Mariachi Spectacular on July 15.

The headliner for the event is slated to be Mariachi Los Camperos, who will be joined by Mariachi Cobre, Nydia Rojas accompanied by Mariachi Mariposas and performance by Balet Folklorico Paso Del Norte.

Montoya said Sandia is getting back to prepandemic times.

“Our golf and our pool is open and we’re having DJs on the weekends at the pool,” Montoya said. “What we’re doing is different to offer a unique experience for all of the entertainment on grounds.”