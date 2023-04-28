 Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson lead 'Duster,' filming in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson lead ‘Duster,’ filming in NM

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Josh Holloway is filming the TV series, “Duster,” in New Mexico. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan are heavy hitters in the film and TV industry.

The pair have teamed up for the TV series, “Duster,” which is filming in New Mexico.

Rachel Hilson will star in “Duster,” which is filming in New Mexico. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Friday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the TV series’ production is taking place in Albuquerque, Moriarty, Belen, Gallup, Sandia Pueblo and Laguna Pueblo areas.

The series stars Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson. Rounding out the cast is Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

“Duster” is a crime drama set in 1972 where the first Black female FBI agent, played by Hilson, ventures to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver, played by Holloway, in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.

Corbin Bernsen, Gail O’Grady and Evan Jones are slated to co-star.

“Duster” is executive produced by Abrams, Morgan, and Rachel Rusch Rich.

Abrams and Morgan wrote the first two episodes that Steph Green directed and executive produced.

According to Warner Bros. Television the series’ first season will run for eight episodes.

“We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the Max audience,” said Sarah Aubrey, Max head of original content, said in a release.

According to the NM Film Office, the production will employ over 4,000 New Mexicans — approximately 4,000 as background talent, 350 resident crew members and 50 principal actors.

“Duster” is produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Morgan’s TinkerToy Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Max.

