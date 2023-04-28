Officials announce new Case Catcher technology

Leaders from local law enforcement and the business community gathered Friday to debut a new crime-fighting tool aimed at streamlining and strengthening cases against criminals.

The digital tool, called Case Catcher, allows police the ability to upload and share evidence and discovery material, and for the District Attorney’s Office to access and assess the completeness and quality of evidence that is presented.

Officials say it is a change from how cases were generally referred in the past – often through a paper-based process where law enforcement agencies would drive evidence to the DA’s Office and put it in a bin.

“I really believe … that we are going to see many more cases not being dismissed because of discovery issues,” District Attorney Sam Bregman said. “(We) want to make sure that every case we present to a jury is the best that it can possibly be.”

The new tool, which the Albuquerque Police Department and the DA’s Office have used in a piloting phase for the past four months, is the result of a $1.2 million grant awarded to the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce by the U.S. Department of Justice three years ago. Additional law enforcement agencies – including the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, tribal agencies and University of New Mexico Police – will implement the tool over the next couple months.

Case Catcher follows another crime-fighting announcement last August, when business and law enforcement officials joined an electronic information network to assist in the investigation of organized retail crime.

Terri Cole, the chamber’s president and CEO, said the organization took a group of business leaders to Washington, D.C., several years ago for meetings, including with DOJ officials, to discuss crime and public safety. Those meetings eventually led to the grant that has helped develop and implement Case Catcher.

“Crime was high, our justice system was undergoing a number of major disruptions and (was) putting incredible pressure on police and prosecutors,” Cole said. “And we had one goal for the meeting – to ask the DOJ to look favorably on grant requests from our new DA – at the time Raúl Torrez – and from our police department relating to expanded use of technology and data to strategically fight crime.”

Case Catcher was developed by the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Associate Vice President of Research Carlos Romero said the creation of the tool was a team effort that saw technologists and graduate and undergraduate students come together to help develop the technology.

“This project with the Chamber of Commerce was by far one of the most wide-reaching,” he said.

Officials on Friday also announced the moving of APD’s case referral and discovery management team, known as the Shield Unit, to the DA’s Office. The move, which became official earlier this month, will place APD’s Shield Unit closer to the intake team at the DA’s Office to streamline processes and minimize discovery issues.

“It just makes so much more sense to have them work shoulder-to-shoulder and troubleshoot and speed up a ton of these processes,” APD Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said.