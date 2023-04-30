Chatter brings the sounds of Haiti to Albuquerque

Those chamber music maestros from Chatter are taking a left turn and staging a program of Haitian music on Sunday, May 7.

The works will be performed by cellist Janet Anthony and pianist Mari Tomizuka at 912 Third St. NW.

For those who seldom think extraordinary classical music emerges from Haiti, the show will reveal how a country affected by poverty, recurring natural disasters and political instability can rise up to create joyful music.

Recently retired as cello professor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, Anthony is co-founder of BLUME Haiti, a nonprofit organization working in partnership with more than 50 music schools across Haiti. Centering Haitian voices and the needs of local communities, BLUME Haiti has helped build a thriving environment for music education.

Anthony now lives in Corrales. She and Tomizuka, both Tucson natives, have known each other for nearly 60 years. Tomizuka is known for expertise with both modern piano and historical instruments. After 17 years of living in The Netherlands, she returned to Arizona, where she owns and manages the 17th Street Ear Palace, a space dedicated to soirees, lessons and master classes, sound recordings, recitals and public explorations of musical genres.