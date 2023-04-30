Folk Art Flea benefits the Museum of International Folk Art

Friends of Folk Art and the Museum of International Folk Art (MOIFA) will present the 12th Annual Folk Art Flea from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, 3229 Rodeo Road.

Each year patrons, collectors and folk art lovers donate a broad selection of gently used textiles, clothing, ceramics, masks, wood carvings, paintings, sculpture and jewelry from around the world.

“The Folk Art Flea is such a fun shopping experience; people come back year after year. You’re sure to find a wonderful addition to your collection, your wardrobe or your home,” said Linda Duritz, co-chair of the flea.

Shoppers can take home their own treasures and support MOIFA at the same time.

“Shopping the Folk Art Flea is such a great way to support the Museum of International Folk Art,” said Anne Vena, flea co-chair. “In the past 11 years, sales from the Folk Art Flea have provided more than $750,000 in support to the museum.”