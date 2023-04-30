 Rental database can improve ABQ's housing outcomes - Albuquerque Journal

Rental database can improve ABQ’s housing outcomes

By Divya Shiv / research and policy analyst, New Mexico Voices for Children

Divya Shiv

Everyone deserves the safety and security that comes from stable housing, and housing outcomes are improved when lawmakers enact sound policies. Good policies, however, require good data, and without knowing the needs of landlords and renters, it’s impossible for lawmakers to identify ways to help city residents, improve housing security and make Albuquerque stronger in the process.

Fortunately, the Albuquerque City Council has the opportunity to address this underlying barrier to better housing policies by passing O-22-59, which proposes a simple solution: create a rental database. By passing O-22-59, Albuquerque would be able to gather data about the city’s residential rental market, improve communications between the city and landlords, and protect the health and well-being of rental occupants. In fact, Albuquerque already has a database of short-term rentals for individuals who rent their homes through platforms like Airbnb or VRBO because creating a database is a simple, logical approach to understanding and addressing housing outcomes.

Rental databases are particularly helpful for mom-and-pop landlords. Small landlords face different challenges than large-scale landlords and own an increasingly smaller portion of rental units compared to investor-landlords. The easiest way to support landlords is through a rental database so lawmakers can implement specific policies and target their outreach to address the issues that mom-and-pop landlords face. For example, Philadelphia has a rental registry, which helps the city provide landlords up to $25,000 for property improvement.

By helping mom-and-pop landlords, a rental database also helps the more than 95,000 renters in the city. This is because mom-and-pop landlords are more likely to offer affordable rental housing options and rent to tenants of color compared to large-scale landlords. Therefore, setting up a rental database and providing targeted support to mom-and-pop landlords allows Albuquerque to maintain its affordable housing and provide more housing options to residents of color.

In addition, rental databases protect the health and well-being of tenants by improving code enforcement. In fact, an analysis of rental property registration in Austin found code inspectors used the city’s rental database to track and prioritize the most hazardous properties so the city could work with landlords to take appropriate action. Before the rental database, inspections were driven by complaints, which was difficult because tenants did not always report code violations for fear of retaliation. Effective code enforcement is essential to ensure healthy and safe housing, which is important given that substandard housing can lead to negative health outcomes like chronic disease and injury. A rental database would also allow Albuquerque to identify households at risk of displacement, facilitate community outreach, and better enforce existing tenant protections.

Given the positive impacts of a rental database for landlords and tenants, Albuquerque should join the growing number of municipalities that already use a rental database, such as the 20 cities in Texas and the eight in California. When the City Council meets on Monday, May 1, members should pass O-22-59 to build a foundation for good rental policies, improve housing outcomes and create a city where every resident can access the housing they need to succeed and thrive.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Rental database can improve ABQ’s housing outcomes

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NMSU crisis a call to action for all colleges, ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: NMSU athletics today doesn't reflect ... OPINION: NMSU athletics today doesn't reflect values under which the university was established nor the standard that New Mexico students deserve.
2
Expanding after-school, summer learning
From the newspaper
OPINION: Far too many children are ... OPINION: Far too many children are struggling with serious issues impacting their mental health, learning and futures.
3
Fatal, avoidable, fire at Juárez migrant facility raises questions
From the newspaper
OPINION: Why were migrants locked up ... OPINION: Why were migrants locked up at a facility in Ciúdad Juárez in the first place?
4
NM needs a cannabis director who isn't in the ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: The next director of the ... OPINION: The next director of the Cannabis Control Division should be someone with no stake in the marijuana industry and who will ensure the ...
5
Rental database can improve ABQ's housing outcomes
From the newspaper
OPINION: Rental database in Albuquerque can ... OPINION: Rental database in Albuquerque can help provide more housing options for people of color.
6
‘The lifeblood’ of New Mexico: SBA winners show importance ...
ABQnews Seeker
Association's awards recognize entrepreneurs' success despite ... Association's awards recognize entrepreneurs' success despite challenges.
7
'Vessels: A Memoir of Borders' a warmly revealing, intimate ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is ... "Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is an emotional journey. Michelle Otero wants to find a place, a town to call home.
8
The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Corrales Art Studio will be held ... Corrales Art Studio will be held on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.
9
Wednesday to make its first Albuquerque tour stop at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is ... The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is touring in support of its album, "Rat Saw God."