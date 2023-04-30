 Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman coming to Lensic - Albuquerque Journal

Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman coming to Lensic

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Saxophonist Joshua Redman will perform in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Performance Santa Fe)

Sax superstar Joshua Redman has emerged from the pandemic to play music celebrating the power of three.

The musician’s new “3×3” project emerged when he was on his way to the airport for a three-week European tour when the world shut down in March of 2020.

On Friday, May 5, Redman brings his new trio to Santa Fe’s Lensic Performing Arts Center.

The 10-time Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist found himself in the unprecedented situation of not being able to make music with another human being for more than six months.

“When I finally started getting together occasionally with folks for outdoor jam sessions,” he said, “the approach was predictably casual: ‘Let’s just play some tunes.’ Naturally, a lot of the tunes that were called were ones written by Duke, Monk or Wayne.”

With bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Marcus Gilmore, Redman formed the classic jazz trio format of saxophone, bass and drums.

Redman views the canonical contributions of Duke Ellington, Thelonius Monk and Wayne Shorter as key-way stations in his own artistic development.

“The beauty and genius of Duke, Monk and Wayne is that their compositions beg no ‘reinvention,’ ” he said. “They are so cogent and complete, and yet so broadly malleable and interpretable just as they are. Of course, I’m not promising I won’t throw in a few of my own originals or original arrangements from time to time. It’s jazz. It’s improvisation. We go with the flow!”

National Public Radio said of the musician: “Redman is among the most accomplished living practitioners of the jazz tenor saxophone.”

‘Joshua Redman: 3×3’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5

WHERE: Lensic Performing Art Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $35-$115, plus fees, at performancesantafe.org, 505-988-1234

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman coming to Lensic

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Vessels: A Memoir of Borders' a warmly revealing, intimate ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is ... "Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is an emotional journey. Michelle Otero wants to find a place, a town to call home.
2
The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Corrales Art Studio will be held ... Corrales Art Studio will be held on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.
3
Wednesday to make its first Albuquerque tour stop at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is ... The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is touring in support of its album, "Rat Saw God."
4
Restored locomotive - Santa Fe 2926 - set to ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1999, the New Mexico Steam ... In 1999, the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society rescued the steam engine, buying it from the city of Albuquerque for $1.
5
Poppies probably planted too deep to pop up properly
ABQnews Seeker
Poppies are typically a wind sown ... Poppies are typically a wind sown type of seed. The mother plant grows to fruition and then as the flowers are buffeted by the ...
6
Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman coming to Lensic
ABQnews Seeker
On Friday, May 5, Joshua Redman ... On Friday, May 5, Joshua Redman brings his new trio to Santa Fe's Lensic Performing Arts Center.
7
Tennessee Williams play goes beyond its autobiographical foundation
ABQnews Seeker
Written in 1967, "The Two-Character Play" ... Written in 1967, "The Two-Character Play" follows a brother and sister act as they find themselves abandoned by their company.
8
Folk Art Flea benefits the Museum of International Folk ...
ABQnews Seeker
Each year patrons, collectors and folk ... Each year patrons, collectors and folk art lovers donate a broad selection of gently used textiles, clothing, ceramics, masks, wood carvings, paintings, sculpture, jewelry ...
9
'California Stars: Huivanius Pütsiv' highlights landmark First California artists
ABQnews Seeker
The show features artists working in ... The show features artists working in fashion, photography, painting, mixed-media, sculpture, jewelry, video, printmaking and more.