Restored locomotive – Santa Fe 2926 – set to make a public appearance on May 6

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

Engine 2926, a 1944 Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway steam locomotive, basks in restored glory at its home yard on Eighth Street. The locomotive will make way under its own power Saturday, May 6, to a public appearance at Tractor Brewing Wells Park. (Courtesy of NMSL&RHS)

For the first time in decades Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 is going places, making tracks on Saturday, May 6, from its home yard on Eighth Street NW to a public appearance at a brew pub a half mile away.

There was a time when Santa Fe 2926 burned up the tracks from the Midwest to the West Coast, hauling freight and passengers from Kansas City through Albuquerque on to Los Angeles and San Diego.

But that was a long time ago, between 1944 and 1953. From 1956 until 1999, it stood silent and stagnant in Albuquerque’s Coronado Park, a sad remnant of its powerful former self, used by the homeless population as a shelter and for other purposes.

In 1999, the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society rescued the steam engine, buying it from the city of Albuquerque for $1 and hauling it out of the park.

Since 2002, members of the society, also known as New Mexico Heritage Rail, have put tens of thousands of man hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars – accumulated from society dues, fundraising drives and donations – into refurbishing the old Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway engine.

In all those years, 2926 has moved under its own power only a matter of yards on the tracks at the society’s headquarters at 1833 Eighth St. NW.

But starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Santa Fe 2926, bright and shiny and full of puff and smoke, will muscle its way to Tractor Brewing Company Wells Park, 1800 Fourth St. NW.

“This event will undoubtedly bring back memories for those who remember the 2926 being in Coronado Park,” said John Roberts, president of New Mexico Heritage Rail. “Countless volunteers are dedicating their passion for railroading to bring this magnificent machine back to its former glory. This event will be a time to celebrate their accomplishments.”

It will also be a chance for the public to get a close look at 2926, which stands 18 feet tall and weighs 510,150 pounds.

Engine 2926 during her fast and free years in the 1940s. (Courtesy of NMSL&RHS)

During the visit to Tractor Brewing, money will be raised for the continued restoration and operation of 2926 through donations, guided tours and the sale of souvenirs. The locomotive will start back to its home yard at 4 p.m.

According to NMSL&RHS, the organization is working with the city of Albuquerque and state officials to restore the railroad turntable at the Albuquerque Rail Yards, which would make it possible for 2926 to be displayed there for community events. A turntable is used to turn locomotives around, so they can go back the way they came.

Santa FE 2926
WHEN: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6

WHERE: Tractor Brewing Company Wells Park, 1800 Fourth St. NW.

INFORMATION: Event is fundraiser for continued restoration and operation of the steam engine. Persons wishing to watch the locomotive’s transit to or back from Tractor Brewing, are urged to stay 25 feet away from the track, avoid trespassing on private property and to comply with directions from the 2926 restoration staff and law enforcement.

Visit 2926.us for more information.

