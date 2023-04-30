 The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with milestone event - Albuquerque Journal

The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with milestone event

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A piece by Victoria Mauldin. (Courtesy of Corrales Society of Artists)

For 25 years, the Corrales Art Studio has showcased hundreds of artists.

This year is no different.

The annual event is celebrating its 25th year and returning to its original spring date after a few years of being held later in the year.

This year’s events will be held on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

“The Corrales Studio Tour is the perfect opportunity to connect with local artists, whether you’re a collector, art lover or simply looking for a fun weekend,” said Jenn Noel, Corrales artist and Corrales Society of Artists Board president. “Come visit local galleries, studios, artists to get a peek into their creative process. With 93 talented artists participating in the tour this year, there is sure to be something you will love.”

According to the Corrales Society of Artists, 93 artists and over 50 student artists from two Corrales elementary schools will show their work at 38 venues including artist homes and studios, four local galleries and select local businesses. CAST Preview Gallery opens May 5.

“Auntie,” L. BaLoMbiNi. (Courtesy of Corrales Society of Artists)

Noel says attendees will find a wide selection of fine art and beautifully crafted works for every taste and budget. Art in contemporary to representational and abstract styles in a variety of media including watercolors, oils, acrylics, photography and prints, as well as works in clay, fiber, glass and metal will delight the senses at every stop.

Maps and catalogs will be available online at corralesartstudiotour.com, outside the Frontier Mart at the south end of Corrales, the Preview Gallery at Old San Ysidro Church, and various local sponsors, galleries, wineries and art studios throughout the village.

This year’s featured art image is an acrylic painting by artist L. BaLoMbiNi titled “Auntie.”

Jewelry by Terri Garcia. (Courtesy of Corrales Society of Artists)

“It’s always a thrill to have your artwork selected for publication; even more so when a jury of your peers selects your imagery to represent a group of over 90 artists and galleries for the 25th Annual Corrales Art Studio Tour,” says BaLoMbiNi. “My painting ‘Auntie’ is a reflection of women in our families. … now gone, who’s joy, cooking, and stories are present in our own lives. … and we thank them.”

Corrales Art Studio Tour
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7

WHERE: Preview Gallery in the Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales, as well as various locations around Corrales

HOW MUCH: Free to attend. Information at corralesartstudiotour.com.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with milestone event

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Vessels: A Memoir of Borders' a warmly revealing, intimate ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is ... "Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is an emotional journey. Michelle Otero wants to find a place, a town to call home.
2
The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Corrales Art Studio will be held ... Corrales Art Studio will be held on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.
3
Wednesday to make its first Albuquerque tour stop at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is ... The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is touring in support of its album, "Rat Saw God."
4
Restored locomotive - Santa Fe 2926 - set to ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1999, the New Mexico Steam ... In 1999, the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society rescued the steam engine, buying it from the city of Albuquerque for $1.
5
Poppies probably planted too deep to pop up properly
ABQnews Seeker
Poppies are typically a wind sown ... Poppies are typically a wind sown type of seed. The mother plant grows to fruition and then as the flowers are buffeted by the ...
6
Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Joshua Redman coming to Lensic
ABQnews Seeker
On Friday, May 5, Joshua Redman ... On Friday, May 5, Joshua Redman brings his new trio to Santa Fe's Lensic Performing Arts Center.
7
Tennessee Williams play goes beyond its autobiographical foundation
ABQnews Seeker
Written in 1967, "The Two-Character Play" ... Written in 1967, "The Two-Character Play" follows a brother and sister act as they find themselves abandoned by their company.
8
Folk Art Flea benefits the Museum of International Folk ...
ABQnews Seeker
Each year patrons, collectors and folk ... Each year patrons, collectors and folk art lovers donate a broad selection of gently used textiles, clothing, ceramics, masks, wood carvings, paintings, sculpture, jewelry ...
9
'California Stars: Huivanius Pütsiv' highlights landmark First California artists
ABQnews Seeker
The show features artists working in ... The show features artists working in fashion, photography, painting, mixed-media, sculpture, jewelry, video, printmaking and more.