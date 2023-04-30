The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with milestone event

For 25 years, the Corrales Art Studio has showcased hundreds of artists.

This year is no different.

The annual event is celebrating its 25th year and returning to its original spring date after a few years of being held later in the year.

This year’s events will be held on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

“The Corrales Studio Tour is the perfect opportunity to connect with local artists, whether you’re a collector, art lover or simply looking for a fun weekend,” said Jenn Noel, Corrales artist and Corrales Society of Artists Board president. “Come visit local galleries, studios, artists to get a peek into their creative process. With 93 talented artists participating in the tour this year, there is sure to be something you will love.”

According to the Corrales Society of Artists, 93 artists and over 50 student artists from two Corrales elementary schools will show their work at 38 venues including artist homes and studios, four local galleries and select local businesses. CAST Preview Gallery opens May 5.

Noel says attendees will find a wide selection of fine art and beautifully crafted works for every taste and budget. Art in contemporary to representational and abstract styles in a variety of media including watercolors, oils, acrylics, photography and prints, as well as works in clay, fiber, glass and metal will delight the senses at every stop.

Maps and catalogs will be available online at corralesartstudiotour.com, outside the Frontier Mart at the south end of Corrales, the Preview Gallery at Old San Ysidro Church, and various local sponsors, galleries, wineries and art studios throughout the village.

This year’s featured art image is an acrylic painting by artist L. BaLoMbiNi titled “Auntie.”

“It’s always a thrill to have your artwork selected for publication; even more so when a jury of your peers selects your imagery to represent a group of over 90 artists and galleries for the 25th Annual Corrales Art Studio Tour,” says BaLoMbiNi. “My painting ‘Auntie’ is a reflection of women in our families. … now gone, who’s joy, cooking, and stories are present in our own lives. … and we thank them.”