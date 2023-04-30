 NMSU crisis a call to action for all colleges, universities - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU crisis a call to action for all colleges, universities

By Stephanie M. Rodriguez / Cabinet Secretary, N.M. Higher Education Department

New Mexico HED Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez

As Cabinet secretary of the Higher Education Department and a concerned New Mexican, I am deeply disturbed by emerging details of hazing, sexual assault and abuse experienced by students in New Mexico State University’s athletics program. These incidents are deplorable wherever and whenever they occur. However, the number and extent of allegations connected with NMSU athletics amounts to a crisis impacting not only student-athletes, but the university community and state.

I was shocked to learn that after two student-athletes reported ongoing hazing and sexual assault to NMSU coaching staff in February, no action was taken to address their concerns. One of these students, a home-grown New Mexico athlete, said he was told by the new head basketball coach that he was better off continuing his basketball career elsewhere. If this is true, university athletics is not only responsible for hazing and abuse, but of retaliation toward students who bravely come forward to report it.

While university officials assured the public issues were confined to the men’s basketball program, allegations from the women’s basketball team and men’s football team have emerged. This combined with a slew of prior controversies indicates a widespread culture of misconduct within athletics that has yet to be addressed.

We at the Higher Education Department have grave concerns about NMSU’s failure to protect students and have directed the university’s regents and Interim Chancellor Jay Gogue to conduct a thorough investigation of the entire athletics program and immediately address the situation.

I am now learning about a horrible incident of sexual assault against three student-athletes in Eastern New Mexico University’s women’s basketball program by the spouse of a coach, who also say coaching staff retaliated against them and the university failed to act when they came forward. I am also calling on ENMU leadership to act immediately.

All students, including those who decide to stay in their home communities to pursue higher education and compete in college athletics, must be kept safe and welcomed on our campuses. Colleges and universities statewide should look to this situation as a call to action to evaluate policies, culture and climate on their own campuses. Strict policies against hazing, violence and abuse must be enacted and enforced, including immediate discipline and prevention.

In the upcoming 2024 legislative session we plan to introduce legislation making hazing a crime in New Mexico. We also plan to launch an anonymous hot line that any student, staff, or faculty member can use to report abuse and misconduct directly to the state of New Mexico. In the meantime, I am calling on all higher education governing boards across New Mexico to review existing policies and take immediate action to improve the system. It is our shared responsibility to protect students and all members of the campus community, prevent harm and hold those responsible fully accountable when harm does occur.

I am deeply saddened students have been harmed by such heinous acts and the reputation of one of N.M.’s most beloved universities has been damaged by violence, corruption and abuse. Until recently, NMSU had a long history of student-athletes who have eagerly enrolled in the university to compete in well-regarded athletic teams. Today, students are exiting athletic programs and choosing to compete elsewhere as a direct result of the current culture and climate. The issues in athletics have also overshadowed the many positive contributions of students, faculty and staff who benefit the NMSU community and our entire state.

For the sake of students, I sincerely hope NMSU is successful in rooting out all corruption. NMSU athletics today does not reflect values under which the university was established nor the standard that New Mexico students deserve. Not one more student should have to experience the trauma of hazing while participating in college athletics in New Mexico. We expect all higher education leaders will step up to uphold that duty to our students and New Mexicans.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » NMSU crisis a call to action for all colleges, universities

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NMSU crisis a call to action for all colleges, ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: NMSU athletics today doesn't reflect ... OPINION: NMSU athletics today doesn't reflect values under which the university was established nor the standard that New Mexico students deserve.
2
Expanding after-school, summer learning
From the newspaper
OPINION: Far too many children are ... OPINION: Far too many children are struggling with serious issues impacting their mental health, learning and futures.
3
Fatal, avoidable, fire at Juárez migrant facility raises questions
From the newspaper
OPINION: Why were migrants locked up ... OPINION: Why were migrants locked up at a facility in Ciúdad Juárez in the first place?
4
NM needs a cannabis director who isn't in the ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: The next director of the ... OPINION: The next director of the Cannabis Control Division should be someone with no stake in the marijuana industry and who will ensure the ...
5
Rental database can improve ABQ's housing outcomes
From the newspaper
OPINION: Rental database in Albuquerque can ... OPINION: Rental database in Albuquerque can help provide more housing options for people of color.
6
‘The lifeblood’ of New Mexico: SBA winners show importance ...
ABQnews Seeker
Association's awards recognize entrepreneurs' success despite ... Association's awards recognize entrepreneurs' success despite challenges.
7
'Vessels: A Memoir of Borders' a warmly revealing, intimate ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is ... "Vessels: A Memoir of Borders" is an emotional journey. Michelle Otero wants to find a place, a town to call home.
8
The Corrales Art Studio tour reaches 25 year with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Corrales Art Studio will be held ... Corrales Art Studio will be held on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.
9
Wednesday to make its first Albuquerque tour stop at ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is ... The Asheville, North Carolina-based Wednesday is touring in support of its album, "Rat Saw God."