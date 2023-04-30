NMSU crisis a call to action for all colleges, universities

As Cabinet secretary of the Higher Education Department and a concerned New Mexican, I am deeply disturbed by emerging details of hazing, sexual assault and abuse experienced by students in New Mexico State University’s athletics program. These incidents are deplorable wherever and whenever they occur. However, the number and extent of allegations connected with NMSU athletics amounts to a crisis impacting not only student-athletes, but the university community and state.

I was shocked to learn that after two student-athletes reported ongoing hazing and sexual assault to NMSU coaching staff in February, no action was taken to address their concerns. One of these students, a home-grown New Mexico athlete, said he was told by the new head basketball coach that he was better off continuing his basketball career elsewhere. If this is true, university athletics is not only responsible for hazing and abuse, but of retaliation toward students who bravely come forward to report it.

While university officials assured the public issues were confined to the men’s basketball program, allegations from the women’s basketball team and men’s football team have emerged. This combined with a slew of prior controversies indicates a widespread culture of misconduct within athletics that has yet to be addressed.

We at the Higher Education Department have grave concerns about NMSU’s failure to protect students and have directed the university’s regents and Interim Chancellor Jay Gogue to conduct a thorough investigation of the entire athletics program and immediately address the situation.

I am now learning about a horrible incident of sexual assault against three student-athletes in Eastern New Mexico University’s women’s basketball program by the spouse of a coach, who also say coaching staff retaliated against them and the university failed to act when they came forward. I am also calling on ENMU leadership to act immediately.

All students, including those who decide to stay in their home communities to pursue higher education and compete in college athletics, must be kept safe and welcomed on our campuses. Colleges and universities statewide should look to this situation as a call to action to evaluate policies, culture and climate on their own campuses. Strict policies against hazing, violence and abuse must be enacted and enforced, including immediate discipline and prevention.

In the upcoming 2024 legislative session we plan to introduce legislation making hazing a crime in New Mexico. We also plan to launch an anonymous hot line that any student, staff, or faculty member can use to report abuse and misconduct directly to the state of New Mexico. In the meantime, I am calling on all higher education governing boards across New Mexico to review existing policies and take immediate action to improve the system. It is our shared responsibility to protect students and all members of the campus community, prevent harm and hold those responsible fully accountable when harm does occur.

I am deeply saddened students have been harmed by such heinous acts and the reputation of one of N.M.’s most beloved universities has been damaged by violence, corruption and abuse. Until recently, NMSU had a long history of student-athletes who have eagerly enrolled in the university to compete in well-regarded athletic teams. Today, students are exiting athletic programs and choosing to compete elsewhere as a direct result of the current culture and climate. The issues in athletics have also overshadowed the many positive contributions of students, faculty and staff who benefit the NMSU community and our entire state.

For the sake of students, I sincerely hope NMSU is successful in rooting out all corruption. NMSU athletics today does not reflect values under which the university was established nor the standard that New Mexico students deserve. Not one more student should have to experience the trauma of hazing while participating in college athletics in New Mexico. We expect all higher education leaders will step up to uphold that duty to our students and New Mexicans.